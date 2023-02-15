Stillhouse Reinforces Its Campfire Spirit With The Introduction of Peanut Butter S'mores Whiskey

New Variety Joins Stillhouse's Award-Winning Portfolio Of Unbreakable Spirits

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stillhouse, known for its award-winning portfolio of American-made spirits, has officially announced its newest variety, Peanut Butter S'mores Whiskey. With its innovative and unique 100 percent stainless-steel packaging, Stillhouse whiskey chills quickly and reflects the unbreakable spirit, journeying to all those awesome places you wouldn't think of taking glass. Peanut Butter S'mores offers a perfect combination of an enjoyable spirit and nostalgia, whether you are gathering around the campfire recounting your day adventuring off grid — or somewhere inside wishing you were in the great outdoors.

"Our new Peanut Butter S'mores Whiskey is inspired by our love of adventure and is crafted with a smooth, easy-to-drink flavor profile," said Ludlow Dawes, Senior Brand Manager, Stillhouse. "By introducing such an iconic camp flavor to our portfolio, we're striving to further fuel the familiar feelings of camaraderie around a campfire after a day of grit and outdoor adventures. We are excited to welcome more fans into the unbreakable nation of Stillhouse with this new addition."

Hitting shelves in March, Stillhouse's Peanut Butter S'mores Whiskey delivers a blend of salty, sweet, and savory notes of peanut butter, complemented by toasted vanilla notes of roasted marshmallows and hints of bittersweet chocolate. Peanut Butter S'mores Whiskey can be enjoyed on its own or as the main ingredient in a variety of two-ingredient cocktails, made easy to create in the backcountry, including:

PB&J Shot: One part Stillhouse Peanut Butter S'mores Whiskey & one part blackberry liqueur

Campfire Highball: One part Stillhouse Peanut Butter S'mores Whiskey & three parts cream soda

Good S'More-ning: One part Stillhouse Peanut Butter S'mores Whiskey & three parts Illy Cold Brew Cappuccino RTD

The new Peanut Butter S'mores Whiskey joins Stillhouse's existing portfolio of flavored whiskeys from Peach Tea, Apple Crisp and Spiced Cherry, as well as its Original Whiskey, Black Bourbon and Classic Vodka. Stillhouse award-winning spirits are available nationwide. For a location near you, please visit www.stillhouse.com .

About STILLHOUSE

STILLHOUSE is an award-winning American-made spirits portfolio encased in one-of-a-kind, unbreakable 100% stainless steel cans that go where glass can't. Forging a path that goes against the grain, Stillhouse Spirits Co. was founded in 2016. From its inception, STILLHOUSE has created a unique and differentiated platform in the spirits industry – from liquid to package – by defying industry norms, breaking through the monotony and all in a metal can that stands for the unbreakable spirit of America's finest. STILLHOUSE Original Whiskey is distilled in traditional copper stills then charcoal filtered for superior quality and taste, allowing the natural sweetness of the corn to shine throughout the mellow flavor and smooth finish that make this a truly versatile spirit. Stillhouse whiskey is also available in Apple Crisp, Peach Tea, Spiced Cherry and Peanut Butter S'mores. All flavors are natural and gluten free. In 2018, STILLHOUSE introduced STILLHOUSE Black Bourbon and in 2019, the brand took the biggest spirits category head on with the debut of STILLHOUSE Classic Vodka. STILLHOUSE's award-winning spirits are available nationwide at America's Finest retailers, establishments, and select Duty Free Americas and United States Marine Corps retail stores. For a location near you and to join the Unbreakable Nation, visit www.stillhouse.com.

The STILLHOUSE brand is part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda . Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

