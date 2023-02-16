Calvin and Hobbes Creator Bill Watterson and Renowned Caricaturist John Kascht Collaborate on The Mysteries from Andrews McMeel Publishing

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bill Watterson, iconic and remarkable creator of the beloved Calvin and Hobbes comic strip, and renowned caricaturist John Kascht are poised to introduce readers to The Mysteries on October 10, 2023, announced Kirsty Melville, President and Publisher of Andrews McMeel Publishing (AMP).

"We could not be more thrilled to present The Mysteries, a bold artistic statement of extraordinary depth and resonance," said Melville. "Although it is stylistically different from the beloved Watterson comic strip, Calvin and Hobbes, this modern fable for our times exudes his brilliant imagination and profound perspective on every page. This extraordinary work with John Kascht, five years in the making, will undoubtedly leave an enduring impression with readers."

The deluxe hardcover edition features elements of a classic fairytale book, with exquisite art and a compelling, provocative story that invites readers to examine their place in the universe and their responsibility to others and the planet we all share. The book will be available exclusively in print and is designed to be an immersive experience that explores the limits of human understanding. A fable that dares to intimate the big questions about our place in the universe, the richly illustrated volume will be a treasured collectible for years to come, provoking pause and reflection.

In another creative development from Watterson, The Calvin and Hobbes Portable Compendium features an all-new design of the bestselling Calvin and Hobbes collections, introducing a new generation of readers to a compact, portable format. The first set of two volumes (in a series of seven sets) is set for release on August 29, 2023.

Watterson selected the vivid, evocative cover and new interior art from original color separations from the syndicated feature, which appeared in more than 2,400 newspapers. The art, in an accessible and transportable format, offers a whole new experience for readers to enjoy the timeless classic adventures of the comic strip, which has been called "America's most profound," among other accolades. The entire series has a colorful theme of Calvin and Hobbes dancing across the spines of the volumes, which will be a welcome and exuberant addition to family bookshelves.

Calvin and Hobbes collections have sold more than 50 million copies worldwide. The beloved duo star in one of the most popular and treasured comic strips of all time. Scores who grew up reading Calvin and Hobbes will find the new collectible format a perfect gift for themselves as a well as for family and friends, as the colorful, kinetic designs of The Calvin and Hobbes Portable Compendium entices reluctant readers and long-time fans of the strip to welcome their favorite pair in a brand-new format.

