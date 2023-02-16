Globant Reports 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

Strong Revenue Growth and Solid Profitability

Fourth quarter revenues of $490.7 million , up 29.2% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $0.91 for the fourth quarter

Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $1.40 for the fourth quarter

Full year 2022 revenues of $1,780.2 million , up 37.3% year-over-year

IFRS Diluted EPS of $3.47 for the full year

Non-IFRS Diluted EPS of $5.08 for the full year

LUXEMBOURG, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native technology services company, today announced results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

Globant new logo (PRNewsfoto/Globant) (PRNewswire)

Please see highlights below, including certain Non-IFRS measures. Note that reconciliations between Non-IFRS financial measures and IFRS operating results are disclosed at the end of this press release.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $490.7 million , representing 29.2% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 37.4% compared to 38.0% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.0% compared to 39.4% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.2% compared to 11.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.1% compared to 16.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $0.91 compared to $0.68 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $1.40 compared to $1.07 in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Full Year ended December 31, 2022 Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $1,780.2 million , representing 37.3% year-over-year growth.

IFRS Gross Profit Margin was 37.6% compared to 38.2% for the full year 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Gross Profit Margin was 39.2% compared to 39.5% for the full year 2021.

IFRS Profit from Operations Margin was 11.6% compared to 11.1% for the full year 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin was 16.3% compared to 16.5% for the full year 2021.

IFRS Diluted EPS was $3.47 compared to $2.28 for the full year 2021.

Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS was $5.08 compared to $3.76 for the full year 2021.

Other Metrics as of and for the quarter ended December 31, 2022



Cash and cash equivalents and Short-term investments were $340.9 million as of December 31, 2022 , a decrease of $119.5 million from $460.4 million as of December 31, 2021 , driven mainly by acquisitions, investments in our platform business and organic expansion initiatives. As of December 31, 2022 , our credit facility was fully undrawn.

Globant completed the fourth quarter of 2022 with 27,122 Globers, 25,331 of whom were technology, design and innovation professionals.

The geographic revenue breakdown for the fourth quarter of 2022 was as follows: 61.7% from North America (top country: US), 22.7% from Latin America (top country: Argentina ), 11.9% from EMEA (top country: Spain ) and 3.7% from Asia and Oceania (top country: India ).

Globant's top customer, top five customers and top ten customers for the fourth quarter of 2022 represented 10.8%, 25.1% and 34.3% of revenues, respectively.

During the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 , Globant served a total of 1,249 customers (with revenues over $10,000 in the last twelve months) and continued to increase its wallet share, with 259 accounts generating more than $1 million of annual revenues, compared to 185 for the same period one year ago.

In terms of currencies, 77.5% of Globant's revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were denominated in US dollars.

"2022 was our best year ever in terms of sales, geographic presence and brand growth. 2023 marks the 20th anniversary of Globant, and we continue to see a sizable opportunity to expand our business in the coming years, with analysts like IDC forecasting that digital transformation spending will reach $3.4 trillion in 2026," said Martín Migoya, Globant's CEO and Co-founder. "At the same time, there is a broad expansion of trends like AI which will have great impact on businesses. Given our focus on AI over the past several years, we are ready to lead the way in this new era and empower organizations to reinvent themselves for the future."

"We are extremely proud of the results we delivered today. We ended 2022 with 37.3% year-over-year revenue growth, the second highest revenue growth rate since becoming a publicly listed company, while delivering another strong year of profitability and cash generation. Adjusted Operating Margins for 2022 stood at 16.3%, relatively unchanged on an annual basis, and we delivered Adjusted Diluted EPS of 5.08, representing 35.1% year-over-year growth. We strongly believe that the mid- and long-term demand for digital transformation remains intact. We see technology continuing to be at the center of every company's strategy," explained Juan Urthiague, Globant's CFO.

2023 First Quarter and Full Year Outlook

Based on current market conditions, Globant is providing the following estimates for the first quarter and the full year of 2023:

First quarter 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $470.0 million , or 17.1% year-over-year growth.

First quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15-16%.

First quarter 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $1.27 (assuming an average of 43.2 million diluted shares outstanding during the first quarter).

Fiscal year 2023 Revenues are estimated to be at least $2,065 million , implying at least 16.0% year-over-year revenue growth. This expected growth includes a neutral FX outlook.

Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin is estimated to be in the range of 15%-17%.

Fiscal year 2023 Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS is estimated to be at least $5.70 (assuming an average of 43.4 million diluted shares outstanding during 2023).

Conference Call and Webcast

Martín Migoya and Juan Urthiague will discuss the fourth quarter 2022 results in a video conference call today beginning at 4:30pm ET.

Video conference call access information is:

https://more.globant.com/F4Q22EarningsCall

Webcast http://investors.globant.com/

About Globant (NYSE:GLOB)

We are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. We are the place where innovation, design and engineering meet scale.

We have more than 27,000 employees and we are present in more than 25 countries working for companies like Google, Rockwell Automation, Electronic Arts and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement by IDC MarketScape report. We were also featured as a business case study at Harvard, MIT and Stanford. We are a member of the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

For more information, please visit www.globant.com

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

While the financial figures included in this press release have been computed in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"), this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an interim financial report as defined in International Accounting Standards 34, "Interim Financial Reporting" nor a financial statement as defined by International Accounting Standards 1 "Presentation of Financial Statements". The financial information in this press release has not been audited.

Globant provides non-IFRS financial measures in addition to reported IFRS results prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management believes these measures help illustrate underlying trends in the company's business and uses the non-IFRS financial measures to establish budgets and operational goals, communicated internally and externally, for managing the company's business and evaluating its performance. The company anticipates that it will continue to report both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures in its financial results, including non-IFRS measures that exclude share-based compensation expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of non-financial assets, acquisition-related charges, COVID-19 related charges and the related effect on income taxes of the pre-tax adjustments. Because the company's non-IFRS financial measures are not calculated according to IFRS, these measures are not comparable to IFRS and may not necessarily be comparable to similarly described non-IFRS measures reported by other companies within the company's industry. Consequently, Globant's non-IFRS financial measures should not be evaluated in isolation or supplant comparable IFRS measures, but, rather, should be considered together with its consolidated statements of financial position as of December 31, 2022 and 2021 and its consolidated statement of comprehensive income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, prepared in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB.

Globant is not providing a quantitative reconciliation of forward-looking Non-IFRS Adjusted Profit from Operations Margin or Non-IFRS Adjusted Diluted EPS to the most directly comparable IFRS measure because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items include, but are not limited to, share-based compensation expense, impairment of assets, acquisition-related charges, and the tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on IFRS reported results for the guidance period.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our future financial and operating performance, including our outlook and guidance, and our strategies, priorities and business plans. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results in future periods are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could impact our actual results include: the impact and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic; our ability to maintain current resource utilization rates and productivity levels; our ability to manage attrition and attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals; our ability to accurately price our client contracts; our ability to achieve our anticipated growth; our ability to effectively manage our rapid growth; our ability to retain our senior management team and other key employees; our ability to continue to innovate and remain at the forefront of emerging technologies and related market trends; our ability to retain our business relationships and client contracts; our ability to manage the impact of global adverse economic conditions; our ability to manage uncertainty concerning the instability in the current economic, political and social environment in Latin America; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and any other risk factors we include in subsequent reports on Form 6-K.

Because of these uncertainties, you should not make any investment decisions based on our estimates and forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Globant S.A.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts, unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

Three Months ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021















Revenues 1,780,243

1,297,078

490,724

379,817 Cost of revenues (1,110,848)

(802,090)

(307,204)

(235,499) Gross profit 669,395

494,988

183,520

144,318















Selling, general and administrative expenses (456,324)

(343,004)

(123,800)

(99,638) Net impairment losses on financial assets (6,364)

(7,551)

(4,541)

(1,035) Other operating income and expenses, net —

—

—

(11) Profit from operations 206,707

144,433

55,179

43,634















Finance income 2,832

652

1,366

178 Finance expense (16,552)

(12,708)

(5,142)

(4,206) Other financial results, net 173

(3,923)

1,310

(1,092) Financial results, net (13,547)

(15,979)

(2,466)

(5,120)















Share of results of investment in associates 119

(233)

94

— Other income and expenses, net (395)

(3,369)

(2,414)

(482) Profit before income tax 192,884

124,852

50,393

38,032















Income tax (43,405)

(28,497)

(10,975)

(8,901) Net income for the period 149,479

96,355

39,418

29,131















Other comprehensive income, net of income tax effects













Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit and loss:













- Exchange differences on translating foreign operations (21,770)

(3,733)

20,044

(1,106) - Net change in fair value on financial assets measured at FVOCI (107)

1

1,978

19 - Gains and losses on cash flow hedges (3,171)

11

3,047

(662) Total comprehensive income for the period 124,431

92,634

64,487

27,382















Net income attributable to:













Owners of the Company 148,891

96,065

39,185

28,973 Non-controlling interest 588

290

233

158 Net income for the period 149,479

96,355

39,418

29,131















Total comprehensive income for the period attributable to:













Owners of the Company 123,044

92,344

63,455

27,224 Non-controlling interest 1,387

290

1,032

158 Total comprehensive income for the period 124,431

92,634

64,487

27,382 Earnings per share













Basic 3.55

2.35

0.93

0.69 Diluted 3.47

2.28

0.91

0.68 Weighted average of outstanding shares (in thousands)













Basic 41,929

40,940

42,153

41,697 Diluted 42,855

42,076

43,079

42,833

Globant S.A.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

292,457

427,804 Investments

48,408

32,581 Trade receivables

425,422

300,109 Other assets

15,197

7,855 Other receivables

70,212

49,194 Other financial assets

6,529

2,057 Total current assets

858,225

819,600









Non-current assets







Investments

1,513

1,027 Other assets

10,657

8,583 Other receivables

16,316

24,263 Deferred tax assets

46,574

58,404 Investment in associates

1,337

— Other financial assets

34,978

25,233 Property and equipment

161,733

133,373 Intangible assets

176,080

102,016 Right-of-use assets

147,311

144,581 Goodwill

738,026

567,451 Total non-current assets

1,334,525

1,064,931 TOTAL ASSETS

2,192,750

1,884,531









LIABILITIES







Current liabilities







Trade payables

81,937

63,210 Payroll and social security taxes payable

203,819

184,464 Borrowings

2,838

10,305 Other financial liabilities

59,316

63,059 Lease liabilities

37,681

25,917 Tax liabilities

23,454

18,071 Income tax payable

11,276

20,318 Other liabilities

808

955 Total current liabilities

421,129

386,299









Non-current liabilities







Trade payables

5,445

6,387 Borrowings

861

1,935 Other financial liabilities

82,222

61,226 Lease liabilities

97,457

108,568 Deferred tax liabilities

11,291

1,289 Income tax payable

—

877 Payroll and social security taxes payable

4,316

— Provisions for contingencies

13,615

9,637 Total non-current liabilities

215,207

189,919 TOTAL LIABILITIES

636,336

576,218









Capital and reserves







Issued capital

50,724

50,080 Additional paid-in capital

950,520

872,030 Other reserves

(32,242)

(6,395) Retained earnings

538,551

389,660 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

1,507,553

1,305,375 Non-controlling interests

48,861

2,938 Total equity

1,556,414

1,308,313 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

2,192,750

1,884,531

Globant S.A.

Selected Cash Flow Data

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)





Three months ended



December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021 Net Income for the period

39,418

29,131 Non-cash adjustments, taxes and others

48,946

33,928 Changes in working capital

6,629

8,935 Cash flows from operating activities

94,993

71,994 Capital expenditures

(14,903)

(24,115) Cash flows from investing activities

(71,272)

(44,357) Cash flows from financing activities

(28,899)

1,179 Net (decrease) increase in cash & cash equivalents

(5,178)

28,816

Globant S.A.

Supplemental Non-IFRS Financial Information

(In thousands of U.S. dollars, unaudited)



Twelve Months Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021















Reconciliation of adjusted gross profit













Gross Profit 669,395

494,988

183,520

144,318 Depreciation and amortization expense 23,312

14,122

6,555

4,640 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 4,917

3,568

1,497

744 Adjusted gross profit 697,624

512,678

191,572

149,702 Adjusted gross profit margin 39.2 %

39.5 %

39.0 %

39.4 %















Reconciliation of selling, general and administrative expenses













Selling, general and administrative expenses (456,324)

(343,004)

(123,800)

(99,638) Depreciation and amortization expense 62,822

48,796

17,959

13,670 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 50,296

35,831

13,035

11,419 Acquisition-related charges (a) 13,612

12,860

4,611

3,482 Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses (329,594)

(245,517)

(88,195)

(71,067) Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses as % of revenues (18.5) %

(18.9) %

(18.0) %

(18.7) %















Reconciliation of Adjusted Profit from Operations













Profit from Operations 206,707

144,433

55,179

43,634 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 55,213

39,399

14,532

12,163 Acquisition-related charges (a) 27,456

28,271

9,268

7,807 COVID-19-related charges (b) —

2,228

—

— Impairment of assets —

—

—

11 Adjusted Profit from Operations 289,376

214,331

78,979

63,615 Adjusted Profit from Operations margin 16.3 %

16.5 %

16.1 %

16.7 %















Reconciliation of Net income for the period













Net income for the period 148,891

96,065

39,185

28,973 Share-based compensation expense - Equity settled 55,213

39,399

14,532

12,163 Impairment of assets —

—

—

11 Acquisition-related charges (a) 28,765

35,465

10,856

9,067 COVID-19-related charges (b) —

2,228

—

— Tax effect of non-IFRS adjustments (15,146)

(14,748)

(4,437)

(4,412) Adjusted Net income 217,723

158,409

60,136

45,802 Adjusted Net income margin 12.2 %

12.2 %

12.3 %

12.1 %















Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS













Adjusted Net income 217,723

158,409

60,136

45,802 Diluted shares 42,855

42,076

43,079

42,833 Adjusted Diluted EPS 5.08

3.76

1.40

1.07

(a) Acquisition-related charges include, when applicable, amortization of purchased intangible assets included in depreciation and amortization expense line on our consolidated statements of comprehensive income, external deal costs, acquisition-related retention bonuses, integration costs, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities, charges for impairment of acquired intangible assets and other acquisition-related costs. We cannot provide acquisition-related charges on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort as such charges may fluctuate based on the timing, size, and complexity of future acquisitions as well as other uncertainty inherent in mergers and acquisitions.

(b) COVID-19 related charges include, when applicable, bad debt provision related to the effect of COVID-19 on our customers businesses, donations and other expenses directly attributable to the pandemic that are both incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak and not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and clearly separable from normal operations. Moreover, these charges also include rent concessions that we were granted due to the pandemic environment.

Globant S.A.

Schedule of Supplemental Information (unaudited)

Metrics Q4 2021 Q1 2022 Q2 2022 Q3 2022 Q4 2022











Total Employees 23,526 24,504 25,924 26,541 27,122 IT Professionals 22,167 23,158 24,410 24,922 25,331











North America Revenues % 63.9 64.1 64.5 64.9 61.7 Latin America Revenues % 23.1 23.5 23.8 21.9 22.7 EMEA Revenues % 10.7 10.1 9.7 10.0 11.9 Asia and Oceania Revenues % 2.3 2.3 2.0 3.2 3.7











USD Revenues % 73.4 80.6 79.0 81.2 77.5 Other Currencies Revenues % 26.6 19.4 21.0 18.8 22.5











Top Customer % 11.0 11.0 10.5 10.7 10.8 Top 5 Customers % 26.8 28.0 25.7 24.7 25.1 Top 10 Customers % 37.6 38.6 36.7 34.5 34.3











Customers Served (Last Twelve Months)* 921 982 1,043 1,114 1,249 Customers with >$1M in Revenues (Last Twelve Months) 185 206 233 255 259













(*) Represents customers with more than $10,000 in revenues in the last twelve months.

Investor Relations Contact:

Arturo Langa, Globant

investors@globant.com

+1 (877) 215-5230

Media Contact:

Wanda Weigert, Globant

pr@globant.com

+1 (877) 215-5230

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Globant