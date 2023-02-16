KENNAMETAL INTRODUCES GOLD STANDARD TURNING INSERT GRADE WITH ADVANCED COATING TECHNOLOGY

KCP25C grade with KENGold™ coating sets new standard for wear and productivity in steel turning

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal Inc. (NYSE: KMT), a leader in metal-cutting tools and solutions, has introduced a new, higher performance turning grade with an advanced coating technology. KCP25C with KENGold™ is the first choice for metal-cutting inserts with improved wear and higher metal removal rates for steel-turning applications.

"Our high performance KCP25C grade inserts with KENGold coating technology set a new standard for machinists working across a variety of steel turning applications," said Vice President of Global Product Management Scott Etling. "This gold standard turning insert delivers a one-two performance punch of higher metal removal rates and improved wear resistance, meaning our customers can machine longer and with greater productivity and efficiency than before. Additionally, the insert's gold flank makes it easy to visually identify wear, maximize edge use and reduce waste."

KCP25C is the first-choice carbide grade for turning inserts in general purpose applications in a variety of steel materials and delivers consistent, repeatable performance. KENGold is a proprietary, multi-layer coating technology with enhanced pre- and post-coat processes that deliver an effective thermal barrier for greater crater wear resistance, typically experienced in these types of machining applications.

Key features and benefits of KCP25C with KENGold:

Greater wear resistance for more reliable, consistent tool life

Improved toughness and reduced chipping

Enhanced edge protection for greater machining accuracy and reliability

Gold flank makes it easier to identify wear and reduce waste from unused edges

Enables increased cutting speeds for increased metal removal rates and higher productivity

KCP25C with KENGold is an example of how Kennametal's global modernization investments are enabling the company to innovate higher-performing products for customers. The company uses nextgeneration chemical vapor deposition (CVD) technology to produce the coating while advanced pressing and surface treatment technologies deliver tighter tolerance levels than ever before, resulting in a more consistent, reliable tool life.

Kennametal has released KCP25C with KENGold in the most common insert shapes and styles: C, D, S, T, V and W. Longer term, the company plans to expand on KCP25C with additional turning insert shapes and styles—all featuring the KENGold coating technology.

For more information about the KENGold advanced coating technology and KCP25C grade, visit: https://www.kennametal.com/us/en/products/metalworking-tools/turning/coating-technologies/kengold.html.

About Kennametal

With over 80 years as an industrial technology leader, Kennametal Inc. delivers productivity to customers through materials science, tooling and wear-resistant solutions. Customers across aerospace, earthworks, energy, general engineering and transportation turn to Kennametal to help them manufacture with precision and efficiency. Every day approximately 8,700 employees are helping customers in more than 60 countries stay competitive. Kennametal generated $2 billion in revenues in fiscal 2022. Learn more at www.kennametal.com . Follow @Kennametal: Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

