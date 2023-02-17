GOODYEAR AND NASCAR'S SHARED LEGACY OF PERFORMANCE, INNOVATION BROUGHT TO LIFE IN NEW TV AD

Official Tire of NASCAR to debut new ad narrated by race legend, Bill Elliott, at DAYTONA 500

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From dirt tracks to super speedways, Goodyear (NASDAQ: GT) and NASCAR have pushed the boundaries of performance and innovation together for nearly 70 years.

Goodyear will debut a new :30 television advertisement during the FOX broadcast of the DAYTONA 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19. (PRNewswire)

To bring this sentiment to life at this year's Daytona 500, Goodyear will debut a new :30 television advertisement during the FOX broadcast race on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Set to the voiceover of NASCAR Hall of Famer Bill Elliott and overlayed to archival at-track racing footage from the last seven decades, Goodyear's new advertisement features a nostalgic look into the evolution of racing and Goodyear's role in driving the sport forward. The spot debuts as NASCAR marks 75 years of stock car racing and Goodyear celebrates its 125-year anniversary in 2023.

"Goodyear's presence is deeply embedded in NASCAR's history, and the company has been there for my biggest wins," said Elliott. "Goodyear is known for building tires to withstand the rigors that drivers put them through each week, giving us the confidence to put it all on the edge. I'm proud to be part of two major milestones for Goodyear and NASCAR."

"This ad celebrates our shared history with NASCAR and recognizes our relentless commitment to never stop innovating," said Meg Lee, vice president of marketing, Goodyear. "Goodyear's commitment to performance and constant pursuit of forward motion has guided us for 125 years and will continue to serve us as a leader in the future of mobility."

Goodyear's legacy of manufacturing and supplying race tires dates back to 1954 and its relationship with NASCAR is one of the longest in racing history. As the sport advanced, so have Goodyear Eagle race tires, leading to the introduction of new tire technology, culminating in the development of the 18-inch bead diameter tire used on today's NASCAR Next Gen stock car.

In 2022, Goodyear renewed its position as the exclusive tire for NASCAR's top three national series, marking a commitment to continued innovation for the next generation of drivers.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

