Amouage reveals the third chapter of its Odyssey Collection, a quartet of new perfumes portraying Oman's greatest treasure, Royal Frankincense, in all its complexity

MUSCAT, Oman, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distilling this propitious moment in time and breathing new life into its iconic legacy, the new Escape chapter of the Odyssey Collection by Amouage adds four new Eaux De Parfum to its compendium of iconic scents. Each creation laces Royal Frankincense with a broad palette of rare ingredients in a deft display of tradition-steeped modernity. By exploring introspective themes, Lineage, Search, Guidance and Purpose speak of escapism, the strive to grow, the search for a new path and the finding of a new life – transformation at last.

Amouage Odyssey Collection (PRNewswire)

Renaud Salmon, who has been at the helm of Amouage's creative direction since 2019, commented, "When exploring Oman, you can often feel like touching treasures in a very pure way. A lot of my ideas come from travelling alone, from going somewhere. The third chapter of The Odyssey Collection emulates this escapism and Oman's memorable redolence. This collection is a singular, introspective olfactory voyage that should stir successive feelings of curiosity with Lineage, courage with Search, inner triumph with Guidance and a sense of awakening with Purpose. By focusing this collection on the barren Omani island of Masirah, I wanted to pay tribute to Amouage's roots in a contemporary language, staying true to the House's ethos, or 'wave', to bring cultures and generations together."

Lineage is a song of salty incense, of mineral warmth and summer meditations, this is a scent of travelling far from home to get closer to yourself. While Search is a tale of trying and reaching, of life overcoming shade, it captures the virile energy of resilient minds unafraid to fight their inner darkness to become their ideal self.

Guidance is an addictive and modern take on the Amouage triad of Rose, Frankincense and Ambergris Guidance reads like a poem, smells like an embrace, and feels like a word of wisdom. And Purpose is a vertical totem of mineral woods and stellar sparks of spice, it is the scent of feeling at peace, of finding your roots, of feeling complete.

To bring this new chapter to life, Amouage collaborated with perfumers chosen for their creativity and sense of poetry: Karine Vinchon-Spehner (Lineage) – whom previously worked with the House on fragrances including Interlude Woman, Memoir Man, Overture Man and Boundless - as well as Quentin Bisch (Guidance and Purpose) and Alexis Grugeon (Search). Here cast under the light of contemporary creations, Royal Frankincense, the keystone of this quartet, reveals the most of its characteristic beauty and stark modernity. Furthering Amouage's commitment to creating « comprehensive artworks », Escape marks an exciting new chapter in the House's remarkable history as well as a deeper dive into the soul and identity of Oman.

The Odyssey Collection: Chapter III – Escape is available in all Amouage boutiques and distributors worldwide and can be purchased online at www.amouage.com.

RECOMMENDED RETAIL PRICES*

100ml EDP SPRAY: 130 OMR/345 EUR/360 USD.

**Recommended Retail Prices are at the sole discretion of retailers, and subject to changes based on local tax regulations

