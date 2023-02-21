Alpha Motor Corporation Named Electric Vehicle Manufacturer of the Year – California

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) announced today that it has been recognized as the Electric Vehicle Manufacturer of the Year – California by Corporate LiveWire Global Awards 2022/23.

"Alpha strives to Move Humanity through our electric vehicles, and we are honored to receive recognition of our efforts from the prestigious Corporate LiveWire Global Awards," said Alpha Motor Corporation.

Alpha Motor Corporation (Alpha) is an American automobile and mobility technology company focused on manufacturing electric vehicles in Utility, Sport, and Adventure categories.

Creator of the ACE Coupe Series, JAX Crossover, WOLF Truck Series, SAGA Sedan Series, REX Utility Vehicle Series, and MONTAGE Coupe, Recipient of The 2021 LA Auto Show THE ZEVAS™ Top EV Award, and featured at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles - Alpha's vision is to "Move Humanity."

Founded in 2020 and based in Irvine, California, Alpha is led by an experienced team of automotive industry professionals and partners from top e-mobility engineering and manufacturing companies in the US. Alpha's differentiated go-to-market strategy targets streamlined deployment of EVs by implementing advanced vehicle technology, disruptive optimization methods, and sustainable manufacturing practices.

