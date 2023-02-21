Meditation & Stress App, Breethe, Provides Free Memberships to Those Who Have Been Laid Off

And Offers Free Stress-relief Tools to Relax, Reset & Rebuild

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Breethe, a global meditation and mental wellness app with more than 12 million downloads, announced today it is offering free three-month memberships to anyone who has been recently laid off, in efforts to provide emotional support to potentially thousands of workers now facing the stress and uncertainty of rebuilding their careers and lives.

Breethe, a meditation and mental wellness app, is offering free three-month memberships to anyone who has been recently laid off.

"It's often the employer that provides mental health and stress management tools for employees," said Garner Bornstein, co-founder and CEO, Breethe. "Unfortunately, once layoffs happen, this could potentially mean employees are now facing some of the most stressful and frightening moments in life without the resources needed to navigate such turbulence and uncertainty. By providing free Breethe memberships to those who have been laid off, we're hopefully bridging the gap here in terms of some much-needed anxiety and stress support."

To receive the free three-month membership to Breethe, those interested and who have been laid off in 2022 or 2023 will need to email Reset@breethe.com with any form of confirmation of the layoff, being sure to omit sensitive personal information.

Free For Everyone Resources to Relax, Reset & Rebuild

Available to everyone now in Breethe app is Finding Hope in Uncertainty — a free collection of 14 de-stressing and soothing tools to help users navigate a layoff and face uncertain times.

The collection is available in both the free and premium versions of the app.

The Finding Hope in Uncertainty collection includes guided meditations — such as Grieving Your Lost Job; Losing Your Job and Identity; Self-love After a Job Loss; and I Lost My Job… Now What? — as well as audio Therapy Talks and relaxation techniques, like Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) and positive affirmations practices, to help users reset, relax and rebuild.

"We're all dealing with feelings of uncertainty. Considering recent circumstances and the economic climate, people are even more anxious," said Breethe co-founder and lead meditation teacher, Lynne Goldberg. "We knew we had to respond with a free for everyone collection of coping tools, Finding Hope in Uncertainty, as well as free Breethe app memberships for anyone who has been laid off."

About Breethe

Breethe helps people find mental wellness through guided audio meditations, master classes and programs, hypnotherapy, music for every mood, informative talks and bedtime stories. Offering new content daily and with personalized recommendations on how to cope with real-life challenges, such as sleep difficulty, work stress and relationship issues, Breethe helps people overcome anxiety, insomnia and stress. Available in English (iOS and Android) and in Spanish (iOS). Users can subscribe via Apple iOS or Android apps , or by visiting breethe.com .

