Noble Hires Jennifer Eager as Vice President of Fund and Corporate Accounting

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Investment Group ("Noble") today announced the appointment of Jennifer Eager as Vice President of Fund and Corporate Accounting. She will be responsible for all aspects of the firm's accounting and reporting functions.

Ms. Eager joins Noble from Stoneweg US, where she served as Controller and interim Chief Financial Officer, contributing to their expansive growth. She has fifteen years of technical accounting and reporting experience with both public and private organizations. Ms. Eager earned a bachelor's degree in Accounting from the University of South Florida, a Master of Accounting from the University of Southern California, and holds a CPA and a CFE license.

"Jennifer is a talented leader with a proven track record and brings strong experience that will help support the continued growth of Noble's institutional investment management platform," said George Dabney, Noble's Managing Principal and Chief Financial Officer.

Noble is a real estate investment manager specializing in the travel and hospitality sector. With a track record spanning three decades, Noble has invested nearly $6.0 billion in communities throughout the country, adding value across cycles and creating thousands of jobs. As a signatory to the PRI, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, and a fiduciary to foremost pensions plans, endowments, and foundations, Noble's endeavors help to preserve and grow its limited partners' capital, which assists in providing retirement benefits for our country's teachers, law enforcement, firefighters, other pensioners, and financial resources for students to attend college. For more information, please visit www.nobleinvestment.com.

