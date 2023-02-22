ADAMEVE.COM DONATES 250,000 CONDOMS TO PLANNED PARENTHOOD SOUTH ATLANTIC

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are pleased to announce they are donating 250,000 condoms to Planned Parenthood South Atlantic.

Planned Parenthood South Atlantic is a nonprofit health care provider offering a wide range of affordable and reliable reproductive and sexual health care services in 14 locations across North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Condoms have been central to Adam & Eve since it began in 1970. Founder Phil Harvey started the company as an offshoot of his master's thesis, which challenged the legalities of promoting birth control services through non-medical channels.

"Adam & Eve started off as a condoms-by-mail company, and we are pleased to still be able to provide contraception as an option to our millions of customers," said Chad Davis, Director of Marketing at adameve.com. "Phil Harvey was a graduate of UNC, and our corporate headquarters are in Hillsborough, North Carolina, so it makes sense to offer our assistance close to home. We salute Planned Parenthood in all that they do, and we are honored to provide help in this capacity."

"As we celebrate National Condom Week, we are grateful to Adam & Eve for this generous donation that will help our communities stay safe during sex," said Mitchell Price, Director of Philanthropy at Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. "STI prevention is a core part of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic's health care services and education efforts. We know that access to safer sex — including things like condoms — and education about STI prevention, testing, and treatment are the best ways to ensure that people of all ages stay healthy and safe, no matter their STI status."

About Planned Parenthood:

Planned Parenthood is the nation's leading provider and advocate of high-quality, affordable health care for women, men and young people, as well as the nation's largest provider of sex education. With more than 600 health centers across the country, Planned Parenthood organizations serve all patients with care and compassion, with respect and without judgement. Through health care centers, programs in schools and communities, and online resources, Planned Parenthood is a trusted source of reliable health information that allows people to make informed health decisions. We do all this because we care passionately about helping people lead healthier lives.

About Adam & Eve

Adam & Eve is the nation's leading and most trusted internet adult retailer, having served more than 15 million customers through its website and catalog. With its longstanding "sex positive" stance, Adam & Eve products have been delivering excitement to bedrooms and enticing lovers for 50 years. Adam & Eve sells only the highest quality products for individuals and couples looking to engage in a consensual and sex positive experience. Find out more at adamandeve.com.

