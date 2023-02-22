Creators Legal Announces Creator Camp as Newest Addition to Board of Advisors

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Creators Legal, provides "One Click Contracts for Creators" and helps the passion economy with legal services without the need for expensive lawyers, announced today that Creator Camp, a community that brings together creators, musicians, and entrepreneurs to find ways to have a greater impact, has joined the company's board of advisors.

Creators Legal logo (PRNewswire)

Founded by Eric Farber and Phil Alberstat, Creators Legal has quickly became the leading resource for creators looking to navigate the legal landscape. The company's mission is to empower creators with DIY legal solutions and tools to protect their rights and create better relationships, all at the fraction of the cost of an entertainment lawyer.

"We are thrilled to have Creator Camp join our board of advisors," said Eric Farber, CEO of Creators Legal. "Their expertise in the creator community and their passion for helping creators succeed will be invaluable as we continue to grow and evolve."

Creator Camp, founded by creators Christopher Duncan, Max Reisinger, Ryan Ng and Simon Kim, is the leading resource for creators looking to make a greater impact in their field. The organization's mission is to empower creators to reach their full potential and make a positive impact on the world. Creator Camp hosts in-person events for top creators.

"We are excited to be joining the board of advisors for Creators Legal," said Max Reisinger, co-founder of Creator Camp. "Their mission of helping creators navigate the legal landscape is perfectly aligned with our mission of empowering creators to make a greater impact. We look forward to working together to help creators succeed."

About Creator Camp:

Creator Camp is a community that brings together creators, musicians, and entrepreneurs to find ways to have a greater impact. Founded by creators for creators, Creator Camp is a leading resource for creators looking to make a greater impact in their field. www.CreatorCamp.co

About Creators Legal:

Creators Legal is a company that provides "One Click Contracts for Creators" and helps the passion economy with legal services without the need for expensive lawyers. Founded by Eric Farber and Phil Alberstat, Creators Legal is a leading resource for creators looking to navigate the legal landscape. www.CreatorsLegal.com

