GIVAUDAN TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF MAJOR COSMETIC INGREDIENTS FROM AMYRIS AND TO ESTABLISH STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR NATURAL, SUSTAINABLY SOURCED INGREDIENTS FOR THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY

The bio-based sustainable blockbuster ingredients Squalane, Hemisqualane and Cleanscreen as well as development of future cosmetic ingredients from Amyris will accelerate both companies' leadership in biofermentation-based chemistry for the beauty industry.

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 2025 strategy to provide new and superior product offerings to expand its Active Beauty business, Givaudan, the global leader in fragrance & beauty innovation, today announces that it has reached an agreement to acquire certain cosmetic ingredients from Amyris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRS), including Neossance® Squalane, the highest performant emollient, Neossance® Hemisqualane, the plant-based silicone alternative and CleanScreen, the sustainable sun protector.

Givaudan and Amyris have signed a long-term partnership agreement under which Amyris will continue to manufacture ingredients for Givaudan to use in cosmetics, as well as provide access to their innovation capabilities. Givaudan will become the commercialization partner for future sustainable beauty ingredients.

Amyris is a leading biotechnology company accelerating the world's transition to sustainable consumption through its Lab-to-Market™ technology platform in Beauty, Health & Wellness and Flavors & Fragrances markets. Amyris and Givaudan have a significant partnership to leverage the value of Amyris' technology platform for designing, scaling and manufacturing the best performing biofermented ingredients.

Maurizio Volpi, President Fragrance & Beauty, commented: "I am delighted about this transaction, which fits perfectly with our 2025 strategic ambitions to develop our Active Beauty business while leveraging our biotechnology leadership in partnership with Amyris' expertise. In the future, we will continue to push the boundaries of biotech, creating new sustainable innovations for a better Beauty future."

"We share the same values with Givaudan, offering sustainable consumer products to improve peoples' lives while protecting the environment," said John Melo, Amyris President and Chief Executive Officer. "Today we are reaching a major new step in our commercial partnership that we are very proud of. Our technology and biomanufacturing capabilities deliver truly differentiated sustainable ingredients that are what consumers are demanding and enable our partners to lead in their markets. This transaction is a major step forward in funding our growth and enabling us to reach operating profitability."

Markus Rassmann, Head of Active Beauty, said: "Today, we have the widest offering of biotech cosmetic ingredients on the market. We are proud to expand our Active Beauty portfolio with these key active cosmetic ingredients Neossance® Squalane, Neossance® Hemisqualane and Cleanscreen coming from our long-standing partner Amyris. They represent unique added value in answering our customers' expectations for innovative, sustainable and efficient beauty solutions."

The terms of the deal include a combination of an upfront cash consideration and a performance based earnout, along with a long-term manufacturing agreement. Further details have not been disclosed and Givaudan plans to fund the transaction from existing resources. Amyris' active cosmetic ingredients business would have represented approximately USD 30 million of incremental sales to Givaudan's results in 2022 on a proforma basis. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary review and approvals from the relevant regulatory authorities.

