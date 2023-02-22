Spreedly Implements Mastercard Click to Pay for International Theater Chain Cinepolis

DURHAM, N.C., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreedly, the provider of the leading Payments Orchestration platform, today announced it will integrate Mastercard Click to Pay to support a seamless checkout experience for Cinepolis , an international movie theater chain. According to Spreedly, the Cinepolis Click to Pay program is driving thousands of daily transactions with an increased transaction success rate of nearly 6% since going live in December 2022.

Click to Pay is a guest checkout alternative that delivers an optimized, secure payments experience by removing the need to manually enter card details at each checkout or remember another username and password. Click to Pay provides a seamless and secure guest checkout experience for consumers, allowing them to tokenize their card at any merchant that accepts it as a form of payment. Payment method data is securely stored within the Click to Pay system and can be retrieved for purchase by a series of API calls.

Leveraging EMV Secure Remote Commerce (SRC) Specifications , Click to Pay enables a common consumer e-checkout that promotes simplicity, familiarity, interoperability, convenience and trust. The Click to Pay logo and supporting network logos support ease of recognition and trust for consumers, while ensuring a seamless e-checkout experience, regardless of network card, digital channel or device they use.

"For our customers, speed of the transaction is critical when purchasing tickets for new releases where seats are reserved for a small amount of time during checkout. Built into a payments stack that includes Payments Orchestration and Mastercard Click to Pay, Cinepolis customers now get a fast, secure payment alternative and a better checkout experience," explained Marco Garcia de la Cruz, Global Head of Digital Transformation & Customer Experience with Cinépolis.

An effective payments strategy must include the right mix of payment methods to address customer preferences, regional payment needs, and a host of other considerations. Payments Orchestration facilitates the integration to supplemental and local payment methods (LPMs), as well as alternatives to manual guest checkout like Click to Pay, providing a comprehensive set of payment options for global merchants. Through a single point of integration, Spreedly provides this capability, along with a wealth of knowledge, to help customers select the right mix of payment methods for today's market needs.

