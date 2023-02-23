Bendito Resources extends the strike length of Alacran Epithermal mineralization with phase 1 drilling, and reports intercepts for the first 9 holes including 1.49g/t AuEq over 51 meters, starting at 1.5m depth from the Puerto de Oro Target

Bendito Resources extends the strike length of Alacran Epithermal mineralization with phase 1 drilling, and reports intercepts for the first 9 holes including 1.49g/t AuEq over 51 meters, starting at 1.5m depth from the Puerto de Oro Target

RENO, Nev. and TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bendito Resources Inc. ("Bendito", the "Company", or "we") is pleased to announce the completion of the phase 1 exploration drilling program at the 100%-owned Alacrán project, located in Sonora, Mexico. This campaign is designed to test the continuity of mineralization away from the historical resources previously located at Mesa de Plata and Loma Bonita, in the western portion of the property. The reverse circulation program was successfully completed by drilling 18 widely spaced and shallow exploration holes, totaling 2,031 meters.

Figure 1. Location of drillholes from Bendito’s 2023 RC program, historic holes done by Teck and Azure, and historic resource estimate in Loma Bonita and Mesa de Plata. (PRNewswire)

This exploration drilling campaign is designed to improve geological understanding of the high-sulfidation style of mineralization, the structural controls of the subvertical hydrothermal breccias, the lithological preference of the flat-lying residual silica layers, and to test the continuity of mineralization southeast wards along a northwest-oriented soil anomaly defined trend, which extends for 4 kilometers and covers the Mesa de Plata, Loma Bonita, Puerto de Oro, and San Simón targets.

Bendito has received full certificates for nine holes (from BSS-23-001 to BSS-23-005, and from BSS-23-007 to BSS-23-010), having the remaining nine holes waiting for results to be released by the laboratory (BSS-23-006, and from BSS-23-009 to BSS-23-018). Results indicate that the system is still mineralized for an additional 1.4 kilometers of strike length along the anomaly trend, with mineralization predominantly associated with residual silica alteration, and predominantly oxidized. Highlight results from the drilling include the following:

BSS-23-005 : intersected 51m @ 1.49 AuEq starting at 1.5 meters depth.

BSS-23-007 : intersected 16.5m @ 2.26 AuEq starting at 25.5 meters depth.

BSS-23-008: intersected 27m @ 0.56 AuEq, starting at 90 meters depth.

The above listed highlights represent a significant progress in the exploration history of Alacrán by testing previously undrilled targets. The importance of the selected highlights include -

Hole BSS-23-005 is located 550 meters southeast from the historical resource at Loma Bonita area, which intersected a hydrothermal breccia and residual silica layers that were not previously reported.

Hole BSS-23-007 is located 380 meters southeast from Loma Bonita, and 280 meters southwest from hole BSS-23-005 and intersected a sub-vertical hydrothermal breccia not previously documented.

Hole BSS-23-008 is placed 1.4 kilometers southeast from Loma Bonita, within the San Simón target area, which intersected a residual silica layer mapped having an alteration assemblage similar to Loma Bonita. This is dominated by vuggy, massive, and saccharoidal silica, goethite-hematite as the main iron oxides, and rare occurrences of pyrite.

Table 1. List of significant intercepts in Puerto de Oro and San Simón target areas. HOLE No. DEPTH (m) INTERCEPT GRADE FROM TO LENGTH (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) BSS-23-001 10.5 52.5 42.0 0.12 17.5 0.33 incl 12.0 18.0 6.0 0.27 45.3 0.80 and 31.5 34.5 3.0 0.89 26.5 1.20

BSS-23-002 3.0 45.0 42.0 0.11 10.3 0.23 and 67.5 81.0 13.5 0.09 6.6 0.17

BSS-23-003 0.0 18.0 18.0 0.15 17.8 0.36 incl 0.0 3.0 3.0 0.47 20.9 0.72

BSS-23-004 No significant intercepts

BSS-23-005 1.5 52.5 51.0 1.14 29.6 1.49 incl 10.5 25.5 15.0 2.88 45.9 3.42

BSS-23-007 25.5 51.0 25.5 1.53 1.9 1.55 incl 33.0 36.0 3.0 10.00 2.8 10.04

BSS-23-008 90.0 117.0 27.0 0.42 11.9 0.56 incl 108.0 111.0 3.0 2.22 16.5 2.41

BSS-23-009 60.0 111.0 51.0 0.25 7.3 0.34 incl 66.0 69.0 3.0 0.80 10.2 0.92 and 81.0 84.0 3.0 0.87 0.9 0.88

BSS-23-010 63.0 81.0 18.0 0.12 0.5 0.13 Notes: Gold Equivalence is calculated using the following calculation - AuEq g/t = Au g/t + Ag g/t / 85

Significant intercepts are reported for mineralized intercepts of >=10m thickness above a 0.1g/t AuEq cutoff

The interval from 21 to 22.5 meters in hole BSS-23-005 recorded no recovery

True thicknesses are not known

Assay results are not capped

Table 2. Collar locations and final depths for reported holes. Hole ID East_WGS84 North_WGS84 Elev (m) Az (°) Dip (°) Depth (m) BSS-23-001 573,011 3,414,613 1,600 110 -60 84 BSS-23-002 572,961 3,414,532 1,615 115 -50 93 BSS-23-003 573,102 3,414,618 1,634 115 -50 75 BSS-23-004 573,127 3,414,737 1,614 105 -60 84 BSS-23-005 573,171 3,414,951 1,582 270 -55 72 BSS-23-007 572,967 3,414,915 1,589 290 -65 75 BSS-23-008 573,614 3,414,285 1,762 115 -70 141 BSS-23-009 573,509 3,414,390 1,752 120 -80 129 BSS-23-010 573,437 3,414,452 1,748 290 -70 153

Mr. John Antwi, President and CEO of Bendito, commented: "Phase 1 drilling at Alacrán has achieved our expectations of significantly extending the epithermal system to the southeast of the known historical resource estimates. The exciting holes, including BSS-23-005 that shows 1.49g/t AuEq over 51m starting at 1.5m from surface, demonstrate the potential for open pit mining. These results underpin our focus on generating shareholder value at Alacran."

Mr. Facundo Cazares, Vice President of Exploration, commented: "With this drilling campaign, Bendito is indicating the presence of multiple layers of residual silica and hydrothermal breccias that are interpreted as feeders, revealing the presence of an intricate system that combines high-grade gold and silver and disseminated bulk-tonnage potential, which adds strike length to the known mineralization, demonstrate continuity of the system, and gives excellent exploration potential."

Quality Control Protocols

Sampling of RC chips from drilling was conducted during the drilling, each 1.5 meters drilled collected from the rig mounted cyclone was then split in a 2:1 (2 way) riffle splitter to create two samples ranging in weight from 4 to 6 kg approximately. One sample was retained as a reference sample for future work, the other sample was collected as the laboratory sample. All samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas laboratory, an accredited laboratory with preparation facilities based on Hermosillo, and independent of the Company that undertakes their own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration. All assays are monitored through a quality assurance / quality control ("QA/QC") protocol including the insertion of standards, blanks, and duplicate samples. QA/QC samples make up 10% of all samples submitted.

Technical aspects of this news release have been reviewed and verified by Allan Schappert – CPG #11758, who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101– Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Bendito Resources Inc.

Bendito Resources Inc. is a pre-RTO private mineral resource company led by experienced mining and exploration executives with headquarters in Reno, Nevada, USA, and regional offices in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico. The Company fully owns a portfolio of eight diversified mineral projects in Mexico, containing precious metals (gold and silver), base metals (zinc-lead, and copper), and battery metals (cobalt and graphite) at various stages of exploration and development. The flagship projects and current management focus are Alacrán (Au, Ag, Cu) and Oposura (Zn, Pb, Ag, Cu), both of which are 100% owned, on private land, and have recently issued NI 43-101 technical reports. For additional information please visit the Company's website at www.benditoresources.com or contact the Company at the below:

John Antwi Bendito Resources Jeff Stieber President & CEO 6490 S McCarran Blvd Chief Financial Officer jantwi@benditoresources.com Building E, Suite 121 jstieber@benditoresources.com (775) 340-2719 Reno, NV, USA 89509 (775) 250-0300

Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views and/or expectations of management concerning, among other things, performance, business, and future events, including the development of the Mexican property portfolio and the expected timing thereof; the growth potential of the Mexican project portfolio; the expected direction of project and exploration capital; anticipated operational and strategic plans pertaining to the projects and the timing thereof; the expected timing and amounts of future financing efforts; the expectations around exploration and drilling activities and mineralization; and timing of a resource estimates and related technical reports with respect to certain project.

Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates, and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Figure 2. A-A’ cross section looking E as indicated in Figure 1; location of the highlighted drillholes reported. (PRNewswire)

Bendito Resources Inc. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bendito Resources Inc.