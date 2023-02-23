SprintRay Launches World's First 3D Printing Ecosystem for Definitive Ceramic Crown Restorations

SprintRay introduces Ceramic Crown, FDA 510(k) cleared for 3D printing definitive full and partial single crowns and veneers

Defines a new class of premium, 'Ceramic Dominant' resin clinically formulated with more than 50% ceramic filler for high-quality, durable dental restorations

Part of a fully integrated, streamlined 3D printing chairside workflow optimized for design to delivery in less than 45 minutes

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SprintRay Inc., an industry leader in digital dentistry and 3D printing solutions, today announced the U.S. commercial launch of their Ceramic Crown 3D Printing Ecosystem — a complete solution set to transform same-day, chairside delivery of ceramic dental restorations.

(PRNewswire)

"Our New Ceramic Crown 3D Printing Ecosystem is the first of a new generation of single-appointment workflows from SprintRay that will change the way restorative care is delivered to patients," said SprintRay CEO and Co-Founder Amir Mansouri, Ph.D.

"Dental crowns are one of the most common restorative dental procedures dentists perform, but conventional methods of fabrication require multiple patient visits and chair time." Dr. Mansouri emphasized, "Our system now enables full end-to-end definitive chairside crown fabrication in less than 45 minutes, delivering tangible financial and time-saving benefits to both patients and providers."

This complete dental 3D printing ecosystem equips dental professionals with all of the tools — hardware, software, materials, and round-the-clock technical support — for ultra-efficient chairside crown fabrication.

A New Era in Hybrid Ceramic Resin

This ecosystem introduces SprintRay Ceramic Crown, a new Ceramic Dominant resin 510(k) Class 2 cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for 3D printing definitive full and partial single crowns and veneers. This resin features a breakthrough Ceramic Dominant formulation comprised of over 50% ceramic material.

Earlier this year, the American Dental Association (ADA), which oversees the Code on Dental Procedures (CDT), amended the definition of ceramic materials, opening the door to 3D-printed Ceramic Dominant restorations.

"SprintRay Ceramic Crown marks a new era of 3D-printed definitive chairside restorations," said August de Oliveira, DDS, a leading educator in digital dentistry with a private practice in Encino, CA. "It defines a new class of premium resin defined as Ceramic Dominant for high-quality and durable dental restorations. Based on the 2023 updates from the ADA, these Ceramic Dominant 3D printed restorations are now qualified to be submitted to dental insurance providers using the most common CDT codes previously reserved for zirconia or lithium disilicate. This will significantly impact the growth of 3D printing and digital dentistry at large."

Automated Crown Design, Powered by AI

Using advanced machine learning and optimization, the Ceramic Crown 3D Printing Ecosystem features Crown Design Services powered by artificial intelligence (AI), a service available 24/7 and delivered in minutes.

Engineered for Workflow Speed

The Ceramic Crown 3D Printing Ecosystem includes the SprintRay Pro S Crown Kit, a new compact build platform and resin tank designed to print multiple single-unit crowns with maximum speed and efficiency. Compatible with the SprintRay Pro S 3D printer family, this innovative technology harnesses the power of heat and hard anodized aluminum to deliver crown prints in as little as 10 minutes. Coupled with AI design in minutes and ultra-fast post processing with the SprintRay ProCure 2, the Ceramic Crown 3D printing chairside workflow is optimized for complete delivery to patients in less than 45 minutes.

"The SprintRay Ceramic Crown 3D printing chairside solution represents a paradigm shift in digital dentistry," said Paul Zhivago, DDS, FACP, Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor of Prosthodontics at NYU College of Dentistry. "Until now, chairside crown fabrication has been limited to in-office milling, requiring significant, sometimes 6-figure investments by dental practices. With the SprintRay solution, dental providers can now fabricate a breadth of applications from night guards to crowns and everything in between, transforming the economics of dentistry through time and cost savings far superior to onsite milling."

SprintRay will present details of this new technology to dental professionals for the first time at the 158thChicago Dental Society Midwinter Meeting February 23–25, 2023 and LMT Lab Day February 23–25, 2023. More information about SprintRay's events can be found at www.sprintraychicagoevents.com

To learn more about the Ceramic Crown 3D Printing Ecosystem, visit www.sprintray.com

About SprintRay

SprintRay is a dental technology company that builds end-to-end 3D printing ecosystems for dental professionals. SprintRay designs and manufactures user-friendly and cutting-edge dental solutions, including 3D printers and post-processing ecosystems, 3D printing software featuring AI technology, and innovative 3D resins. Dental care providers can deliver best-in-class service by leveraging SprintRay's highly-specialized, affordable technologies. For more information, visit www.sprintray.com.

Media Contact

press@sprintray.com

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/SprintRay Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SprintRay