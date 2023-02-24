Irish Echo to hold 40 Under 40 Awards

February 24th Event will Honor Rising Leaders from Across the Nation

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Irish Echo, the leading Irish American news publication, will hold their Annual 40 Under 40 Awards on Friday, February 24th at Rosie O'Gradys in New York City.

Irish 40 Under 40 Award recipient Emma Brazil (Director of Account Management at Options Technology), Congressman Jamaal Bowman (16th District-NY), Ray O'Hanlon (Editor, Irish Echo), Aisling Irish Community Center Executive Director Sandra Feeney-Charles (PRNewswire)

Inaugurated in 2007, the Irish Echo 40 Under 40 Awards recognizes individuals who have distinguished themselves in their respective fields of work before reaching the age of 40. The 2023 honorees include distinguished leaders from across the United States including Sean Garballey, State Representative of Massachusetts, best-selling author Alicia Cook, and CEO of Boomerang Fashion, Shauna Farrell.

Honorees will be celebrated by Guest Speaker: Representative Jammal Bowman who represents New York's 16th district.

"I'm thrilled to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of all of the Irish Echo 40 Under 40 honorees," said Representative Jamaal Bowman Ed.D (NY-16). "Irish America and your communities are so proud of you all and excited to see you thrive and grow in the years to come. The work you have all done is sure to empower the next generation of Irish America and support their representation in your respective industries."

"We are thrilled to see Emma Brazil recognized as a finalist in the Irish Echo 40 Under 40," said Danny Moore, President and CEO of Options IT, the lead sponsor of the Irish Echo 40 Under 40 Awards. "Emma's plays a vital role in our Trading Infrastructure business, where she expertly manages a portfolio of our most significant and influential clients and their complex trading environments. Emma's dedication and hard work have helped us deliver exceptional service to our clients, and we are incredibly proud of her achievement in being named a finalist for this prestigious award."

"The future of Irish America is safe in the hands of this outstanding cohort of young leaders from across the U.S," said Mairtin O'Muilleoir, Publisher of the Irish Echo. "All 40 represent the bold ambition, selfless generosity and pride in heritage which have been the hallmark of Irish America for centuries. I have no doubt that these honorees will continue the vital work of transatlantic bridge-building which has, over recent decades, transformed the Irish economy and made the peace process possible."

