G-SHOCK INTRODUCES NEW MULTI-SPORT GPS + HEART RATE MONITOR

DOVER, N.J., Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio America, Inc. announces the latest addition to the G-SHOCK Move series of watches with the strength and functionality to enhance workouts -- the GBDH2000. As a successor to the GBDH1000, this new watch has updated design and technology features, including multi-sport functionality with an additional sixth sensor, tracking different elements to support users across a wide range of activities from running to biking to swimming and gym workouts.

The enhanced capabilities of the GBDH2000 cover the bases when it comes to improving your fitness level and training performance. An optical sensor measures changes in blood flow to detect heartrate using LED light, an accelerometer that tracks steps, and a gyroscope that identifies swim strokes, turns, and more. Magnetic, pressure, and thermo sensors track compass bearing and temperature, along with altitude and barometric pressure, perfect for those who wish to participate in outdoor movement. With a simple touch of a button, users are able to enter one of many activity modes to track and display a variety of workout measurements in real-time such as energy used, pace, calories burned, and type of calories used per activity, right on the watch.

To ensure users are getting the most support from the GBDH2000, smartphone connectivity to the Casio Watches app allows users to take advantage of the easy-to-understand display of daily activity tracking, activity logs, and life logs. Through POLAR®, a database that is known for heart rate-focused training analysis, users can also see an analysis of their sleep and be provided with breathing exercises that further improve overall health from a holistic viewpoint. This not only improves exercise performance and a health-conscious lifestyle, but it also helps to keep users motivated and exercising efficiently and effectively with scientifically supported, highly reliable analytical results.

Designed with comfort in mind, the G-SHOCK MOVE features textured side buttons, a band with a wide range of motion, built-in GPS antenna, carbon-reinforced resin back, and a thinner rechargeable battery making it smaller, lighter, and more comfortable than ever. At a mere 63g, the GBDH2000 is 38% lighter than its predecessor. Pulling inspiration from sports gear design, the watch's dual-layer frame helps mold the shape and color components, while the bezel and band are formed from biomass plastic, an eco-friendly and renewable material that helps reduce the ecological footprint. Supporting healthy lifestyles means protecting the natural environment in which we live, as well.

Additionally, the GBDH2000 has both solar-assisted charging and USB charging. Solar-assisted charging supports time display, even when the battery is running low, and USB charging assists training functions including GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring, as well as smart functions like notifications and step tracker.

The new timepiece comes equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Super Illuminator LED Backlight

4 daily alarms and auto Calendar

1/100 th sec. Stopwatch (100 Hr)

1 sec., 60 min. Timer (24 Hr)

World Time (38TZ, 38Cities + UTC ) up to 300 with the app

Date/month display swapping

Multi-lingual day of week display (En, Es , Fr , Ge , It, and Ru )

The G-SHOCK GBDH2000 is available in two colorways, the GBDH2000-1A and the GBDH2000-1A9, and are available for presale now for $399 on gshock.casio.com/us. It will be available for sale on March 10th at select retailers, gshock.casio.com/us, and the G-SHOCK Soho store. For more information about the G-SHOCK brand, visit gshock.casio.com/us .

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.casio.com/us/

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/us/

