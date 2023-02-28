Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) Leads the Way in Automotive Innovation with a Diverse and Talented Workforce

CHICAGO, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) has been at the forefront of innovation and technology within the automotive industry for the last ten years. With impressive leadership and a talented team, Vehicle Acquisition Network (VAN) is an exemplary model of what it takes to spearhead a successful tech company.

By carefully selecting a blend of different experts, the VAN team successfully created an invaluable asset – a diverse and well-rounded workforce with extensive knowledge in both technological backgrounds and automotive experience. This strategic hiring has helped them to become innovators who lead the way in creating cutting-edge technologies within this ever-evolving digital world.

Under Mary Wade's leadership as Operations Manager, VAN has established an exceptional team that is truly a force to be reckoned with. "VAN has cultivated a diverse and well-rounded team of professionals with extensive knowledge in both automotive and tech. Their wealth of experience and coaching skills are important to delivering real value to our dealer partners."

Over the past decade, VAN has seen tremendous development by embodying its core principles: respect, innovate and lead. These fundamental values have been mirrored in impressive growth and a remarkable team culture.

About VAN: VAN is revolutionizing how dealers find vehicles for their inventory. They provide unparalleled options and opportunities by connecting dealers to over 18 private-party platforms. And that's not all – VAN also backs up its services with experienced Performance Managers who assist in purchasing strategies tailored to platform usage.

CONTACT: Brent Wees, brent@ideameetplan.com

