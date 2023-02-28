Xylyx Bio launches new website to showcase growing portfolio of regenerative biotechnologies

Redesigned website reflects the company's expanded pipeline of advanced biomaterials and biosystems

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Xylyx Bio, a New York-based regenerative medicine company leading the development of advanced biomaterials and biosystems, is proud to announce the launch of their redesigned website showcasing the company's growing portfolio of regenerative biotechnologies.

Xylyx Bio's new website highlights cutting-edge regenerative biotechnologies with significant real-world impact.

The new website can be accessed by visiting www.xylyxbio.com.

Leveraging its core expertise in bioengineering, Xylyx Bio has expanded its developmental pipeline beyond advanced biomaterials for disease modeling and drug testing to include novel breakthrough technologies for tissue and organ regeneration.

Features of the new and improved website include:

Sleek, modern web design with dynamic elements and illustrations

An overview of the company's expanded pipeline

Links to publications in high-impact scientific journals and media outlets featuring the company's assets

"Xylyx Bio has strategically expanded to fulfill its mission of advancing regenerative medicine through powerful platform technologies for the benefit of human life and health. We are thrilled to launch our new website to reflect this exciting stage of growth," said Andrea Nye, CEO of Xylyx Bio. "The new site conveys how we're translating our cutting-edge regenerative biotechnologies into first-in-class products and services with significant real-world impact."

Visitors to the new site are encouraged to explore the website at www.xylyxbio.com to follow the company's progress and learn more about partnership opportunities.

About Xylyx Bio

Xylyx Bio, Inc. is a regenerative medicine company harnessing systemic physiology into paradigm-shifting tissue and organ repair technologies.

Contact

Andrea Nye

Xylyx Bio, Inc.

andrea@xylyxbio.com

