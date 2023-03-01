AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Jeff McElfresh at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on March 8

Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago

DALLAS, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AT&T* (NYSE:T) will webcast a fireside chat with Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer, AT&T Inc., at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The webcast will be available live and for replay at AT&T Investor Relations. Viewers should start the webcast a few minutes before the planned start time in case the conference schedule changes.

AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications)
