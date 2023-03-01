Yazaki North America, Inc. and the University of Arizona Global Campus Partner to Offer Yazaki Employees Full Tuition Grants

CHANDLER, Ariz., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) is proud to announce a new education partnership with Yazaki North America, Inc., part of the Yazaki Group, an independent automotive component maker and global leader in the research, development and delivery of vehicle power and data solutions for automotive applications. This will be the first time Yazaki has partnered with a higher education institution that provides a tuition-free offering to its employees in the U.S. The partnership offers UAGC Full Tuition Grants (FTG) to eligible employees in the U.S. and covers tuition, course materials, and mandatory fees. Additionally, the partnership offers 20% off tuition provided to immediate family members of Yazaki employees.

"We believe this partnership with UAGC offers a great example of how we invest in our people."

"Yazaki values its employees and recognizes the important work they do," said Heidi Robinson, Head of Human Resources, Yazaki NA. "We want our employee team members to be able to grow their careers and succeed in their efforts through their educational journey, and we believe this partnership with UAGC offers a great example of how we invest in our people."

UAGC helps more than 1,300 companies and organizations across the country optimize the usage of their corporate tuition assistance programs. The partnership with Yazaki North America, Inc., and UAGC provides a flexible online model and class format conducive to the scheduling demands of being an employee for the company. Coursework can be completed from any location, and students are afforded the opportunity to take classes that accommodate their lifestyle and schedule. Students can leverage their employer-sponsored tuition program to start or complete a degree through courses that last five or six weeks, depending on the degree level, enabling them to study at the times that work best for them.

"At UAGC, we believe there is no greater power in this world than education, and we're proud to partner with Yazaki for its commitment to offering this benefit to their employees," UAGC President Paul Pastorek said. "We take great pride in preparing our students for new opportunities with the marketable skills gained through their education, and we commend Yazaki for helping their employees to further their personal and professional goals."

Yazaki believes the UAGC Full Tuition Grant program not only benefits current employees but is seen as an added incentive supporting its talent acquisition and development efforts as the additional educational opportunities will strengthen the company's ability to be viewed as an employer of choice.

About University of Arizona Global Campus

The University of Arizona Global Campus ("Global Campus" or "UAGC") is an independent university that is operated in affiliation with the University of Arizona. Global Campus is designed to provide flexible opportunities for working students from diverse backgrounds who seek to gain knowledge and skills that will help them to achieve their life and career goals. Global Campus is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) and is one of the nation's most innovative online universities with approximately 25,000 students. Recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)3 non-profit, UAGC is currently awaiting the Department of Education's formal ruling on our application to be designated as a non-profit institution. UAGC offers more than 50 degrees at the associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral levels. For more information visit uagc.edu.

About Yazaki Corporation

Yazaki Corporation is a global leader in the research, development, and delivery of vehicle power, data, and display for automotive applications. Yazaki produces wire harnesses, power distribution and control products, connectors, driver information displays, hybrid and electric vehicle products, and sensors. Worldwide, the company employs more than 235,000 people in 45 countries and regions and growing. Yazaki has been committed to the preservation of the environment for more than 80 years. The company continues this commitment today through the development of advanced electric components for hybrid and fully electric vehicles, the promotion of recycling, and the efficient use of resources. For more information about Yazaki and its vision for a greener tomorrow, visit www.yazaki-na.com.

