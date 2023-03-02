BuildOps Announces New Addition Former Salesforce President and Chief Strategy Officer, Gavin Patterson, to Board of Advisors

LOS ANGELES, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BuildOps, the only all-in-one management software built specifically for the modern commercial contractor, today announced that Gavin Patterson is now part of the Board of Advisors. Patterson joins the Board at a time when BuildOps is ramping revenue growth and scaling the company.

BuildOps announced that Gavin Patterson , former Salesforce President and CSO, is now part of the Board of Advisors.

"Gavin joins us at a critical and historic time for the business", said BuildOps CEO, Alok Chanani. "We couldn't be more excited to have the expertise and counsel of a President from one of the largest and most prestigious SaaS companies in the world."

"I have had the pleasure of knowing Gavin for 15 years," said Stephen Stokols, CEO of Boost Mobile and BuildOps board member, "and have been particularly impressed with his customer-focused creativity when driving growth. He's a perfect fit for BuildOps as we take the business supersonic."

Gavin Patterson was until recently the President and Chief Revenue Officer of global CRM leader Salesforce where he contributed to the company's rapid growth during his three-year tenure. Patterson has been described as an outstanding global leader by Chairman and CEO of Salesforce, Marc Benioff, citing that his global perspective, far-reaching network, and experience as CEO of a public company identified him as the unique and stellar talent needed to thrive in a critical leadership position at Salesforce.

"When I connected with Alok on the growth potential of BuildOps, I was intrigued almost instantly," said Patterson. "Pushing the digital transformation to support our most important systems like hospitals and power plants is a cause I can really support. This transformation is what business owners and CEOs need and I'm eager to elevate those conversations in any way I can."

