Freespira Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023

Behavioral health company and digital therapeutic developer ranked as one of the top 10 businesses in the medical devices category

KIRKLAND, Wash., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freespira, Inc., developer of the only FDA-cleared treatment for panic disorder, panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023.

Freespira (PRNewswire)

This year's list highlights the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries, paving the way for the innovations of tomorrow. Freespira placed eighth in the medical devices category, which recognizes companies setting the standard with some of the greatest accomplishments of the modern world.

Behavioral and mental health care has never been a more prominent issue, but there remain many barriers to care for patients: lack of providers, long wait times for appointments, few new treatment options, and the stigma associated with seeking help make it tough for those most affected by mental health struggles to access care. Freespira is at the forefront of the mental health revolution, leading the way with a compassionate, evidence-based, treatment that provides a tangible benefit to users from the comfort of their own home.

"Freespira's mission is to deliver relief to those suffering from life-impairing behavioral health conditions, specifically panic disorder and PTSD. This acknowledgement from Fast Company honors our commitment to patients and further inspires us to accomplish this mission," said Freespira Chief Executive Officer Joseph Perekupka.

Freespira's evidence-based, skill-building approach works by addressing the underlying physiological cause of panic attacks and PTSD symptoms: dysregulated breathing patterns associated with underlying carbon dioxide (CO2) hypersensitivity. Working with a personal coach, patients are guided through twice-daily sessions learning to regulate their breathing over a four-week period. Freespira's sensor measures respiration rate and exhaled CO2 levels in real-time, and the connected tablet displays this objective physiological data to help patients visualize and develop beneficial breathing patterns. Freespira has treated more than 4,00 patients to date.

"At Freespira, we are constantly innovating to make our treatment as accessible and effective as possible to help people with PTSD and panic disorder. Our treatment combines medical-grade hardware developed for convenient home use, digital therapeutic treatment methods, and expert behavioral health coaches to offer patients a new way to overcome symptoms of PTSD and panic attacks," said Freespira President Simon Thomas.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the companies making the biggest strides around the globe. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides a firsthand look at the inspiring and innovative efforts of companies across all sectors of the economy.

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

Fast Company will host its third annual Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 19 and 20. The virtual summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an inside look at cutting-edge business trends and what it takes to innovate in 2023. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2023) is available online here , as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 14.

About Freespira, Inc.

Freespira, Inc. is the maker of Freespira, the only FDA-cleared digital therapeutic proven to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic attacks, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in just 28 days by training users to normalize respiratory irregularities. Health plans, self-insured employers and the Veteran's Administration provide the company's drug-free solutions to improve quality of life, reduce medical expenditures and support the appropriate use of valuable healthcare resources. Find out how at www.freespira.com .

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

