Maritime Intelligence Leader Pole Star Appoints Retired U.S. Naval Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis as a Board Advisor

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in maritime intelligence, Pole Star, announces Vice Admiral Andrew Lewis as its newest Board Advisor.

Vice Admiral Lewis is a highly decorated military leader who has served in the United States Navy. He is set to bring nearly 40 years of naval experience to expand Pole Star's work with governments in global maritime surveillance, border protection, and defense agencies worldwide.

Vice Admiral (VADM) Lewis is a 1985 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and was designated a Naval Aviator in April 1987. He has flown over 100 combat missions, accumulating over 5,300 flight hours and 1,100 carrier landings.

VADM Lewis has previously served as Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Operations, Plans, and Strategy, Vice Director for Operations, and Director of Fleet Training at Fleet Forces Command. He was recently named Commander of the US Second Fleet and NATO Joint Force Command Norfolk.

VADM Lewis has a fundamental understanding of naval missions and the critical role of real-time data-driven intelligence required in maritime monitoring & intelligence. As the new Board Advisor, VADM Lewis will provide valuable insights and expertise to Pole Star's management team and will be instrumental in shaping the company's defense strategies.

Commenting on VADM Lewis' addition to the board, Pole Star CEO Robert Skea says, "We are honored and excited to have Andy as a Board advisor. He will bring unique expertise to the team to further our mission with the US defense agencies and provide direction for Pole Star's global expansion into the other regions."

VADM Lewis shares, "I am thrilled to join Pole Star to help further the tremendous work they are doing with the US defense agencies and utilize my experience in maritime security to build the future of maritime intelligence on a global scale."

Pole Star has been a global leader in intelligence & technology for maritime surveillance, monitoring, and enforcement since 1998. Pole Star Defense excels in geospatial solutions used by the US military and governments worldwide with solutions that are designed specifically to enable time-critical decisions and mitigate risk across all facets of maritime activity.

