NASA to Discuss Findings from Successful Artemis I Moon Mission

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a media teleconference at 12 p.m. EST Tuesday, March 7, to provide an update on data analyzed thus far on the agency's Artemis I Moon mission, the first integrated flight test of the agency's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, uncrewed Orion spacecraft, and associated ground systems.

At 12:40 p.m. EST, Dec. 11, 2022, NASA's Orion spacecraft for the Artemis I mission splashed down in the Pacific Ocean after a 25.5 day mission to the Moon. Orion was recovered by NASA's Landing and Recovery team, U.S. Navy and Department of Defense partners aboard the USS Portland. Credits: NASA (PRNewswire)

NASA's Orion spacecraft splashed down in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 11, completing the Artemis I flight test after traveling nearly 270,000 miles from our home planet at its farthest distance – more than 1,000 times farther than where the International Space Station orbits Earth – to intentionally stress systems before flying crew. The mission began with a successful liftoff of NASA's SLS rocket Nov. 16, from Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Teleconference participants include:

Jim Free , associate administrator, Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate

Howard Hu , manager, Orion Program

John Honeycutt , manager, SLS Program

Shawn Quinn , manager, Exploration Ground Systems Program

Artemis I was the first of a series of challenging missions to build a long-term lunar presence for scientific discovery and a steppingstone on the way to Mars. NASA's Artemis II flight test will carry astronauts aboard Orion around the Moon, and will pave the way for the first human mission to the lunar South Pole on Artemis III.

