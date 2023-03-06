The adidas NMD S1 Lands in Houston with a True Locals Only Treatment

New campaign from adidas and Havas Annex celebrates Houston culture and tastemakers, proving that in style and one small step can make a difference that is out of this world

HOUSTON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - adidas, in partnership with Havas Annex, is officially landing in Houston with the introduction of NMD S1 Has Landed: Houston, a highly visual campaign and lookbook that celebrates the NMD S1 alongside the city and culture of Houston.

Introduced as a breakthrough innovation for urbanites on-the-move, the NMD S1 is designed to appeal to the modern city dweller, merging the best of performance running and lifestyle. Ahead of its commercial debut later this year, adidas collaborated with Havas Annex for a regionally focused campaign in a city that makes style moves daily and is inspired by those who are constantly moving the culture needle.

Launching March 3, the campaign features a uniquely local POV curated by a group of the city's finest tastemakers, also known as ROVERs for this campaign. Houston's own, the ROVERS are H-Town born and bred with a strict NMD S1 mission: to capture content that celebrates the things that move Houston and make THEIR city soar in ways that only a local can.

As a nod to Houston's deep ties to space, adidas will outfit each of the ROVERs with Landing Kits, the first ever zero-gravity kit, featuring the NMD S1. The NMD S1 Has Landed: Houston ROVERs

Deun Ivory (@deunivory) – A Texas born photographer, director and creative visionary at the forefront of the beauty and wellness movement

LE$ (steakxshrimp)– A rapper and car collector at the center of the auto meets music community and conversation in Houston

J Mulan (@jmulan) – A self-described curator, muse and creative director driving Houston style culture

With Houston as their muse, the ROVERs will traverse the streets, shops and locations that drive the city's swagger, curating content that sheds light on how they make their moves throughout Houston, and why the NMD S1 is the perfect sneaker to do so. Content created by the ROVERs will laud the city's versatility and greatness through the lens of fashion, style and culture. Behind the scenes, the campaign will be supported by a fully local Houston production team.

"From fashion and food to music and style, Houston doesn't always get the credit it deserves as a true force in culture. With its ties to space, the city is a launchpad quite literally, but also as an apt metaphor for the city's boundless cultural influence in the streets of Houston and beyond," said adidas spokesperson. "It's the perfect mashup of movement and culture and this is precisely why we chose Houston as a launchpad for the adidas NMD S1, the ultimate footwear for the urbanite on the move."

In the campaign, the ROVERs will showcase the NMD S1 alongside a local backdrop that fuels their movement. Each will star and launch content from their own channels, highlighting the shoe's versatility and their personal interpretation of what it means for the NMD S1 to land in Houston. As the launch goes live on ROVER channels, Havas Annex will launch The NMD S1 Has Landed: Houston, a visual lookbook, featuring ROVER content showcasing the NMD S1 against the Houston backdrop.

With these lookbooks, Havas Annex and adidas will collaborate on a conversation that centers on Houston style and culture, spotlighting the NMD S1 as the ultimate sneaker to make moves in. Supporting video content will take mixtape inspiration, curated with a style and fashion lens.

"We're proud to partner with a brand like adidas who embraces the edge – the 'what if' thinking that leads to world-changing ideas, even when launched at the local level," said Havas Chicago Chief Creative Officer Myra Nussbaum. "The boundless potential of Houston is palpable, and the NMD S1 is landing in this city is just one small step to recognize and support Houston's cultural impact now and in the years ahead."

Through the campaign, Havas Annex and adidas are celebrating Houston's global influence through a truly local lens, highlighting the tastemakers that started their journeys in the city and for those who still call it home today in a deeply authentic way. From behind-the-scenes stylists and photographers to the artists and tastemakers featured front and center, the lookbook lands the NMD S1 in Houston because it's made by and for Houston, through and through.

About adidas

For more information on the NMD S1, please visit adidas.com/NMD .

About Havas Annex

Havas Annex is a premier advertising agency based in Chicago and a part of the powerful network of Havas Creative agencies. With best-in-class cross-disciplinary talent located in our global villages, we're committed to building strong brands through powerful strategies and meaningful creativity. Our independent spirit, combined with the scale and reach of a global network, uniquely positions us to drive positive change and create meaningful connections between people and brands. Connect with us at https://chi.havas.com/ to learn more.

