Carrier Ranks No. 8 on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies 2023 List

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, ranked eighth on Barron's 2023 list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies. Carrier finished in the top 10 for the second-consecutive year, moving up one spot from the 2022 list.

(PRNewsfoto/Carrier) (PRNewswire)

"Ranking in the top 10 of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies list for a second consecutive year is a testament to our focus on sustainable solutions and the momentum we've built in a short time as an independent public company," said David Gitlin, Chairman & CEO, Carrier. "Sustainability is in our DNA and we remain focused on creating impactful and leading climate solutions to address the world's most pressing challenges in a way that benefits our customers, employees and our planet."

To make the list, companies were scored on a variety of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) measures. Barron's partnered with Calvert Research and Management, a leader in ESG investing, to rank the companies, analyzing the largest 1,000 publicly traded U.S. companies by market cap. The top 100 firms delivered strong results for shareholders and achieved the highest scores across 230 ESG metrics, ranging from workplace diversity to greenhouse gas emissions.

To learn more about how Carrier is helping its customers achieve their sustainability goals, please visit Corporate.Carrier.com/Corporate-Responsibility.

About Carrier

As the leading global provider of healthy, safe, sustainable and intelligent building and cold chain solutions, Carrier Global Corporation is committed to making the world safer, sustainable and more comfortable for generations to come. From the beginning, we've led in inventing new technologies and entirely new industries. Today, we continue to lead because we have a world-class, diverse workforce that puts the customer at the center of everything we do. For more information, visit corporate.carrier.com or follow Carrier on social media at @Carrier.

Contact: Greg Brostowicz

561-365-1322

Greg.Brostowicz@carrier.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Carrier Global Corporation