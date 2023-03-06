Premium Rum Brand Diplomático Brings VIP Experiences to Fans at Music Festivals

MIAMI, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its inaugural "Always With Heart" campaign, renowned Venezuelan rum maker Diplomático has announced that it will become the official rum sponsor for Innings Festival in Tampa, Shaky Knees Music Fest, Sea.Hear.Now, and Austin City Limits Music Festival in 2023. Diplomático pours its heart into its robust profile of world-renowned premium sipping rum and teaming up with music festivals brings to life the brand's commitment for investing in arts and entertainment while providing VIP experiences on-site to connect fans during unforgettable live music moments.

Diplomatico is set to elevate the festival experience with a premium rum bar showcasing the brand's dedication to taste, craftsmanship, and care, complete with a photo wall for fans to capture and share their experience. In addition to on-site activations, Diplomático is hosting free-to-enter sweepstakes* for each of the four festivals where four lucky winners will win:

Two (2) VIP tickets to the festival entered

Two (2) round-trip flights

A complimentary hotel stay

$200 gift card to cover additional transportation costs

Sweepstakes entries are now open, and the Grand Prize winners will be randomly selected and announced on different dates depending on the festival. No purchase necessary. Must be 21+ to enter. Void where prohibited. Please visit https://lnpromos.com/diplomaticorumsweeps for the official rules and complete details.

"Bringing Diplomático to music festivals for the first time opens a door to reach some of our most passionate consumers," said Alex Fellows, Diplomático Senior Brand Manager. "Music is the universal connector and brings people together from all walks of life – something that deeply aligns with Diplomático's core values. This is just the beginning of our commitment to providing new ways for consumers to do all things with heart."

For more information on Diplomático Rum, visit rondiplomatico.com and follow the brand on Instagram at @diplomaticorum.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Legal U.S./D.C. residents (excluding RI, UT) 21+. Void where prohibited. Begins 12:00PM PT 2/17/23. Entry periods per festival end 12PM PT on the following dates: Innings East 3/1/23; Shaky Knees 4/10/23; Sea.Hear.Now and Austin City Limits 8/6/23. Official Rules. Sponsor is Brown-Forman Corporation, 850 Dixie Highway, Louisville, KY 40210. Administrator is Live Nation Marketing, Inc., 9348 Civic Center Drive, Beverly Hills, CA 90210.

About Diplomático Rum:

Diplomático is a super-premium rum from Venezuela. In 2018, Diplomático was awarded Wine Enthusiast's prestigious "Spirit Brand of the Year," the first-ever rum to win in this category. The Diplomático Rum distillery is located at the foot of the Andes Mountains. Diplomático Rum's distillery combines traditional methods with modern technology to produce the finest of rums. The production area boasts great conditions for sugar cane and rum production including fertile lands, abundant water, and a Caribbean climate.

About C3 Presents

C3 Presents creates live experiences for millions of fans across the globe, setting the new standard each year for events that are as memorable as they are spectacular. One of the world's largest music festival producers, C3 is the force behind some of the world's most iconic multi-day festivals including Austin City Limits Music Festival in Texas and Lollapalooza in Chicago and its six international editions — drawing a combined 2 million music lovers annually. The current event roster also includes Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (Manchester, TN), Innings Festival (Tempe and Tampa), Shaky Knees (Atlanta), Austin Food + Wine Festival and many more.

C3 has produced a diverse portfolio of affinity-building experiences for high profile brands and cultural institutions, including the Biden Inauguration Field of Flags, the Obama Presidential Inauguration Ceremonies, White House Easter Egg Roll, the NFL Draft Fan Festival (Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, New Orleans, Nashville, Cleveland, Las Vegas), plus initiatives for the PGA Tour, Nike and more.

