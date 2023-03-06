Strategic Partnership Poised to Propel Unknown Golf to New Heights

ROGERS, Ark., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unknown Golf, LLC and Island Ventures Inc. announced today that Island Ventures acquired a strategic ownership interest in Unknown Golf. Unknown Golf offers an easy-to-use yet sophisticated platform for managing golf tournaments, league events, and individual golfers' games. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Island Ventures' investment will support the continued development of the platform, an enhanced user experience, new product features, and the achievement of key strategic initiatives. In addition to a financial investment, Island Ventures brings strategic management, operational, and business development expertise to Unknown Golf.

"I couldn't be more excited to partner with the team at Island Ventures," said Bill Trabosh, Founder of Unknown Golf. "They bring experience and expertise in brand and business development that Unknown Golf needs to reach its goals. We've already begun a full site refresh and are developing iPhone and Android native apps geared toward our users."

Justin Whaley, CEO of Island Ventures, added, "As an avid golfer and user of the Unknown Golf service, I was thrilled to partner with Bill in this venture. He's done a tremendous job developing the current version of Unknown Golf, and I can't wait to reveal the planned enhancements."

About Unknown Golf

A licensed USGA® tournament provider, Unknown Golf was built by golfers and golf professionals to provide a simple yet robust event and game management platform. The platform manages every data point so that club professionals, directors, and players can enjoy the game. USGA® GHIN integrated, Unknown Golf is the home of everything a golfer wants to know about their golf game. While Unknown Golf is a powerful platform, its service-first approach sets them apart. Learn more at unknowngolf.com and follow Unknown Golf on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Island Ventures

Island Ventures Inc. is an alternative venture investment firm focusing primarily on consumer products and services. With a diverse portfolio of operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, Island Ventures uses its financial and human capital to maximize success and stewardship to enrich the lives of others. Learn more at islandventuresinc.com.

