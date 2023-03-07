Dr. Lorin K Roskos, Biopharmaceutical Leader and Executive, Joins Amador Bioscience's Board of Directors

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amador Bioscience, a full-service CRO with global expertise in translational research and clinical development, announces the appointment of Lorin K Roskos, PhD, to its board of directors, effective immediately. As an independent board member, Dr. Roskos will help to guide Amador's development as it continues its global expansion to become a next-generation global CRO.

Dr. Lorin Roskos brings wide breadth of biopharmaceutical executive leadership knowledge to Amador Bioscience's board.

"Dr. Roskos brings a wide breadth of biopharmaceutical executive leadership knowledge to the board," said Bing Wang, PhD, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer at Amador. "Our team's relationship with him goes back two decades. Many of our senior executives worked with him at leading biopharmaceutical companies including Amgen and AstraZeneca. We are proud to officially welcome him to Amador. We have deep respect for his perspectives on the challenges facing our industry and trust that his thorough understanding of our team and company will direct us to future success."

Dr. Roskos is a well-respected scientific leader and senior executive with three decades of industry experience at leading biotech and multinational pharmaceutical companies. He has served as Vice President of R&D at AstraZeneca, leading global clinical pharmacology, bioanalysis, and translational science groups. He has also served as Senior Vice President at Exelixis, overseeing clinical and translational pharmacology, translational medicine, toxicology, and bioinformatics and data science operations.

Earlier in his career, Dr. Roskos held key positions with increasing responsibilities at Eli Lilly, Amgen, and Abgenix. The pioneering, mechanistic pharmacokinetic-pharmacodynamic models that he developed while working at Amgen in the 1990s, such as the hematopoietic transit model and antibody-antigen interactions, served as the foundation for rational biopharmaceutical development in the industry and received high compliments from the FDA.

Dr. Roskos received his PhD in Pharmaceutics from the University of Washington. Throughout his career, he has published over 100 original research articles, reviews, and book chapters, and received numerous honors and awards in recognition of his work in drug research and development.

"I am privileged and honored to join the Amador Bioscience Board of Directors," said Dr. Roskos. "I am very impressed by Amador's recruitment of top industry talent in key leadership positions and establishment of industry-leading, scientific capabilities. Such vision and growth require a quick-acting and talented team, one that I am excited to lead in this capacity as they drive innovation across the biopharmaceutical R&D industry."

About Amador

Amador Bioscience is a next-generation provider of translational research and clinical development solutions. As a global contract research organization (CRO) with established sites in the United States, Europe, and China, Amador confidently meets international clinical trial quality and compliance standards. We enhance the success rate of new drugs in any regulatory setting by scientifically calculating the right dose, for the right target, in the right patient. Let us help you take your innovative drug discovery projects from pre-clinical research and development to market approval.

