GAF Showcases Unique and Innovative Offerings for Residential and Commercial Customer Needs at 2023 International Roofing Expo

DALLAS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today at the 2023 International Roofing Expo (IRE), GAF is showcasing its suite of products and customer-centric services across residential and commercial roofing. GAF , a Standard Industries company and North America's largest roofing and waterproofing manufacturer, is focused on providing transformative offerings that continue to revolutionize the roofing industry while reinforcing the company's continued commitment to protect what matters most including its people, its communities, and the planet.

Visit the GAF booth (#3301) to learn more about the company's products and services, including:

New and enhanced residential roofing products that offer strong protection and performance, including the newly re-engineered Timberline® UHD shingles (now Timberline® UHDZ™ shingles) shingles, which in addition to GAF's patent-pending Dual Shadow Line, now include features that contractors expect such as the innovative LayerLock™ technology and StrikeZone® nailing area as well as a new 30-Year StainGuard Plus PRO™ Algae Protection Limited Warranty.

New and soon-to-be-available commercial roofing products, including the EverGuard Ⓡ Fleece-Back TPO with new thickness options providing enhanced protection against punctures, and GAF Perimeter Edge Metal offering a full lineup of prefabricated coping, fascia, drip edges, gutters, downspouts, and trim in both steel and aluminum in a variety of Kynar ® -coated colors.

The new line of GAF EnergyGuard™ Non-Halogenated Polyiso. This innovation maintains the same R-Value at both a mean temperature of 40°F and 75°F when tested according to ASTM C1289 and C518, is free of potentially hazardous flame retardant chemicals, and contributes towards and holds sustainability certifications, including LEED, DECLARE, Living Building Challenge, GreenGuard, GreenCircle, HPD, and EPD.

Updates to QuickMeasure™, the only roof measurement report guaranteed in under an hour for single family homes and the upcoming launch of GAF QuickSite™, a new report that provides the data you need to help understand a property including local building codes, roof condition, hail and wind history going back up to 10 years, parcel information, and more.

The GAF RoofCycle™ process, a patented, breakthrough recycling process for returning shingle waste from old roofs to the roofing economy. Through the RoofCycle™ Process, 90% of shingle waste collected by GAF is being reclaimed and reused to create a new shingle made with approximately 7% recycled asphalt content. To date, GAF has produced more than 2 million sqft (20,000 roofing squares) of its new Timberline HDZ® RoofCycle™ Series Shingles - resulting in more than 1 million pounds of waste diverted from landfills. These new shingles are being deployed to repair or replace the roofs of 500 homes in the Gulf Region for families impacted by natural disasters.

The GAF Energy Timberline Solar™ Roofing System, which brings the world's first integrated, nailable solar product that is affordable and design-minded to homeowners across the country. Timberline Solar™ Energy Shingles, produced at GAF Energy's manufacturing facility in San Jose, CA , sit at the center of the most awarded solar roof in the world, having received more than 32 major awards in 2022.

Additionally, GAF's Center for the Advancement of Roofing Excellence (CARE) will hold live demonstrations on the CARE Stage throughout the Expo in both English and Spanish, highlighting key product benefits and installation techniques on residential and commercial products, as well as best business practices.

Contractors will also have the opportunity to learn about GAF Community Matters and how they can get involved to support their own communities through the GAF Community Contractor program. The GAF Community Contractor Program offers contractors certified by GAF the unique opportunity to transform their community and distinguish their business through local community support.

GAF, a Standard Industries company, is the leading roofing and waterproofing manufacturer in North America. For more than 135 years, GAF has been trusted to protect what matters most for families, communities and business owners with its innovative solutions and focus on customer service. GAF's leadership extends to its commitment to making a positive impact on its communities, industry, and planet. Learn more at www.GAF.com .

