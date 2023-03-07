The Hershey Company Introduces New Plant-Based Additions to Hershey's and Reese's Brands

The iconic brands' newest chocolate confections made with dairy alternatives are everything you love about milk chocolate… minus the milk

HERSHEY, Pa., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As more people reach for plant-based snacks, The Hershey Company is offering two delicious options sure to satiate their appetite for a milk chocolate alternative. Today, the legendary chocolatier is announcing the nationwide launch of Hershey's Plant Based and the new addition of Reese's Plant Based.

Whether you're vegan or simply looking to limit dairy, the iconic Reese's and Hershey's brands give you yet another melt-in-your-mouth experience with its latest treats made with dairy alternatives: Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt and Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups.

"We are excited to introduce these delicious, plant-based options," says Teal Liu, Brand Manager of Better For You, The Hershey Company. "Our purpose is to create more moments of goodness for consumers. Those moments are now more accessible for chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives."

Hershey has long offered a wide variety of choices for consumers to enjoy their favorite sweet and salty snacks for everyday moments, seasons and special occasions. To meet the changing needs of some snackers, Hershey's expertise and capabilities help us deliver more, great-tasting alternative options including portion-controlled treats, no sugar added, zero sugar, high protein and now plant based.

Plant Based is coming to shelves nationwide this spring. Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups are available in March, followed by Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt in April.

To learn more and find the new products near you, visit www.hersheyland.com.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $10 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Homestyle Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com.

