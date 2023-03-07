Sonatus named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Startup Employers 2023.

Silicon Valley-based Software-Defined Vehicle Startup Ranked #21

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonatus , a global leader in software-defined vehicle technologies, today announced it has been recognized for the second year in a row by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2023. This recognition stems from the company's commitment to driving innovation and collaboration through a strong workplace culture. This year Sonatus was ranked #21 out of 2,600 qualified companies considered, which is a significant endorsement of the company's strong progress.

The exceptional talent at Sonatus is accelerating vehicle software innovation from concept to production deployment by developing groundbreaking software spanning from in-vehicle to the cloud. The resulting solutions can evolve and adapt in real-time, and ultimately build critical software foundation layers that will advance the future of transportation. Sonatus' technology is currently in production today in Hyundai and Genesis models and will be ramping to many more models and significant volume in 2023.

"At Sonatus we provide a positive work environment tailored around people and culture, where everyone from our software engineers to our marketing team can thrive and grow in their careers," said Scarlet Aid, Head of People Operations at Sonatus. "Our unique backgrounds, stories and interests are what make Sonatus an amazing place to work and we are grateful for our employees in helping us to be included on this list for the second year in a row."

Culture is a top priority for Sonatus, allowing employees to make a mark on the industry where both personal and professional growth are important, along with providing an inclusive and diverse work environment. Sonatus described the four core values of our company in a recent blog post:

We lead future innovation

We drive for customer success

We execute on our commitments

We practice inclusive collaboration

To further bring to life the dynamic team, Sonatus launched the " We are Sonatus " video series on YouTube to highlight employees' stories and experiences, which will be updated on an ongoing basis. To learn more about joining the team please visit www.sonatus.com/careers , and follow Sonatus on LinkedIn and Twitter for the latest updates.

The list of America's 500 Best Startup Employers was developed in partnership with market research company Statista by evaluating 2,600 U.S. businesses with at least 50 employees on three criteria: employer reputation, employee satisfaction and growth. Statista considered any company founded between 2012 and 2019 that has at least 50 employees to be a startup. You can view the full list here.

ABOUT SONATUS

Sonatus is accelerating vehicle software innovation and the transition towards software-defined vehicles. Our platforms and products serve as the key building blocks that allow automotive companies and their ecosystem to innovate faster and deliver continuous improvements in costs, capabilities, reliability, and user experience over the vehicle lifespan. Sonatus' award-winning software platform is in production vehicles from Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis, and will be on the road in millions more vehicles in 2023. The company has raised more than $110 million USD with world-class automotive, technology, and venture investors including Foxconn, Hyundai Motor Group's Kia Corporation, LG Electronics, Marvell, SAIC Capital, Translink Capital, UMC Capital, and Wanxiang Group Company. Sonatus is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, with offices in Paris and Seoul. For more information visit www.sonatus.com .

