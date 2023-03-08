AviaGames Partners with Women Who Code to Empower Women in Tech

Celebrating International Women's History Month AviaGames Hosts Special Events in Collaboration with Women Who Code

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames , creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today announced its partnership with Women Who Code (WWCode), the largest international nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering diverse women to excel in technology careers. In celebration of International Women's History Month and International Women's Day , AviaGames is hosting a variety of events on its Pocket7Games social competition platform to celebrate women, help raise awareness for women equality and support WWCode.

AviaGames logo (PRNewsfoto/AviaGames) (PRNewswire)

"At AviaGames, we're committed to supporting and empowering women, and we couldn't be more proud to align with an organization that shares the same core values," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, AviaGames. "We're excited to partner with Women Who Code to bring awareness to a great organization, support initiatives and contribute to making the world a better place for all."

Taking place from now until March 13, new users who download the Pocket7Games app via WWCode's platform can unlock and participate in special tournaments exclusively hosted for new users. AviaGames will also host 'WWCode Tournaments' with an International Women's Day theme via the Pocket7Games platform. The limited-time tournaments will give mobile gamers a chance to win a huge prize pool of up to $3,000. Mobile gamers can also participate in the "Cash Bash" event to win extra rewards, play Scratch 'n Bingo matches, and claim huge deposit offers, all updated with a Women's Day theme. "Spot the Difference," a new mini game that recently launched on March 6 features a 'Women's Day' celebration theme on the Pocket7Games app.

Following are the International Women's Day events and timelines:

WWCode New User Tournaments – Now through March 13

Women's Day Deposit Offers – Now through March 13

WWCode Themed Scratch 'n Bingo – Now through March 8

"Cash Bash" Event – Now through March 13

WWCode Bingo Clash Tournaments – Now through March 13

New "Spot the Difference" Mini Game – Recently launched on March 6

About Women Who Code

Women Who Code (WWCode) is an international nonprofit that empowers diverse women to excel in technology careers with the training and community they need to succeed. WWCode is building a world where diverse women and historically excluded people thrive at every level. The organization has executed more than 15,000 free events around the world, garnered a membership exceeding 320,000 and delivers programming to members in 147 countries. Learn more at womenwhocode.com

About AviaGames, Inc.

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, AviaGames is a mobile, social competition gaming company and publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform. The platform features 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among casino, puzzle, action, card, math and brain games. AviaGames is committed to providing an inclusive competition platform where everyone can play, make money, and have fun. To date, AviaGames has awarded more than $714 million in cash prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download, including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, 21 Gold, and Match 'n Flip.

