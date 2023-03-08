Nirvana Super™ blasts out of the starting blocks early on social media

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nirvana Water Sciences Corp. is making waves in the wellness world with a super-charged beverage portfolio.

Living longer by living stronger™ (PRNewsfoto/Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.) (PRNewswire)

"We make science taste great and look spectacular." - David Vanderveen , CEO, Nirvana Water Sciences

The company began unveiling Nirvana Super™ beverages last week via a social media campaign that is going viral with over 1 million views on Instagram. The suite of functional spring waters, seltzers and shots have delicious spa-like flavors and are infused with powerful supplements. The full lineup officially launches at Expo West in Anaheim this week, but the soft launch last week blasted off early.

"We know that our proprietary ingredients will transform people's bodies—the science is proven; the question is, 'Can we make these products so compellingly enjoyable that wellness consumers can't ignore them?'" said David Vanderveen, Nirvana's CEO. "We seem to be connecting virtually already and can't wait to see what happens at Expo West."

Infused with myHMB® Clear, Nirvana's exclusive multi-patented water-soluble muscle wellness ingredient, the new suite of Nirvana Super™ products addresses consumers' growing interest in deep innovation, functionality, design and user experience. Nirvana's bold new visual identity will launch this month with eight unique flavors across three categories and is available in the company's positively pure™ lightly-flavored spring water format, sparkling seltzer and power-packed super shots.

"We realized that to become more than a water company, we needed to build a brand that extended far beyond the water aisle, "said Nirvana CMO Leila Khoury. "Nirvana Super™ and our updated product portfolio in a rainbow of flavors and colors tell a clear story about where the brand is headed. We want to surprise and delight wellness consumers when they discover our products. It's delicious, fun and energizing to transform yourself with Nirvana Super™!"

The new product development team at Nirvana has a track record of success transforming the experience of energy drinks, sports nutrition and CBD beverages and were able to leverage past relationships to quickly build a new portfolio.

Greg Clark, Vice President of Strategy and Product Development explained the massive shift and updates this way: "It's amazing to see the explosion in new functional food and beverage launches but very little real innovation. Consumers want more than just another funky flavor and brand name with a fairy dusting of fad ingredients. We are focused on the total customer experience, particularly the products that taste so good that we earn the questions we want to answer about our clinically proven ingredients like HMB."

Nirvana Super™ Water will have three new infused flavors and multiple functionalities with a mix of Vitamin D and a superior electrolyte complex added to the myHMB™ Clear solution. With lightly flavored essence of cool Cucumber Lime, Orange Peach and Strawberry Basil Lemonade, Nirvana Super™ Water will provide an experience that will not only hydrate but stimulate more than the taste buds.

Small and super-charged, Nirvana Super™ Shots are 2-ounce power shots with one gram of myHMB® Clear available in Citrus and Tropical flavors (think island fruit with a hint of citrus). Packing an extra punch, the Tropical flavor starts with our myHMB® Clear and Vitamin D3 combo for muscle and bone health and we add a proprietary B-vitamin complex solution and 100mg of caffeine for energy and focus.

And for those consumers who want to sparkle, Nirvana Super™ Seltzer is a lightly carbonated effervescence seltzer with a crisp Melon-Cello and Pineapple Orange twist, both super-infused with a special blend of myHMB® Clear and a proprietary energy complex solution. A third Nirvana Super™ Seltzer flavor with an additional functional punch is planned for later this spring as well.

"We are responding to the thirst for surprisingly great-tasting products that empower a healthy lifestyle for a variety of consumers. We make science taste great and look spectacular," said Vanderveen.

About Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Nirvana is an innovative wellness company that helps people transform their bodies at a cellular level and live stronger, longer and active lives. Our core line of products consists of lightly-flavored pure mountain spring waters, seltzers, shots and supplements infused with science-backed ingredients, including the unique super-ingredient, myHMB® Clear, a water-soluble form of HMB (βeta-hydroxy βeta-methylbutyrate).

The multi-patented myHMB® Clear formulation, developed by Naji Abumrad, MD, FACS, is the next generation of HMB. In this powerful liquid delivery form, HMB is rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream, allowing greater utilization by tissues to maximize benefits than in the powdered form. HMB has been studied extensively by scientists, physicians and leaders in the medical field for over three decades, and is clinically proven to maximize protein synthesis the body needs to reduce muscle soreness, boost muscle recovery time, and support lean muscle mass production.

Learn more about our science, sourcing, sustainability, SKUs and success stories at www.feelsuper.com

Contact

Cathy Bergman I Director of Communications

Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.

Office 212.664.8949 l Cell 819.681.9643 l cathy@nirvanawatersciences.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nirvana Water Sciences Corp.