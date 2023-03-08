Trilogy Health Services announces expansion into Wisconsin

Company adds an additional state to its footprint for first time in 17 years

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trilogy Health Services is continuing its mission to be the Best Healthcare Company in the Midwest with the expansion of its operations into Wisconsin. Two campuses, Sun Prairie Senior Living in Sun Prairie, and Waunakee Valley Senior Living in Waunakee are now under Trilogy's management.

Trilogy Health Services celebrates 25 years (PRNewswire)

The last time Trilogy expanded into a new state was in 2006 when the company added The Oaks at Northpointe Woods in Battle Creek, Michigan to its roster of campuses. Trilogy now operates nearly 130 senior living communities across five states.

"Trilogy is thrilled to deliver our best-in-class level of hospitality and elevated clinical excellence to the residents of these two communities—and to a whole new state," President and CEO Leigh Ann Barney said. "Having just marked our 25th year as a company, it is exhilarating to see this growth and development into the future as we continue to celebrate such a milestone year."

Waunakee Valley will offer residents independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation services. Sun Prairie offers assisted living, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation services.

Since 1997, Trilogy Health Services has been the home for unrivaled senior living options with a Midwestern footprint across Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and now Wisconsin. By caring for our employees while they care for others, our residents get to enjoy the best that senior living has to offer – delivered by a team committed to exceeding their expectations every day.

Offering a full continuum of care, Trilogy leads the industry in providing unmatched senior living services to the families that call their communities home. We pride ourselves in delivering a four-star dining experience that complements our active, engaging lifestyle – including an activities calendar filled with Theme Weeks, community outings, campus retreats, and more.

Trilogy Health Services is an industry-leading operator of nearly 130 senior living communities throughout five states including Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin. The company has the honor of providing over 10,000 seniors with world-class clinical support, innovative lifestyle programs, and a culture built on the tenets of servant leadership and hospitality. Trilogy employs over 14,000 team members, is a certified Great Place to Work, one of Glassdoor's Top 100 Best Places to Work, and was named one of FORTUNE's Best Places to Work in Aging Services. To learn more about Trilogy Health Services, visit www.trilogyhs.com. To learn about job openings at Trilogy, visit www.trilogyjobs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trilogy Health Services, LLC