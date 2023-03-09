CB RESOURCE ANNOUNCES THE RELEASE OF THE CB DURABLE PERFORMANCE INDEX

IRVINE, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Resource, Inc announces the CB Durable Performance Index, a report designed to highlight banks who have maintained superior performance over the course of the last 3 years. Given the longer-term nature of this analysis, we believe it reflects a bank's ability to maintain a high level of sustainable or durable performance. For these banks, it may also identify potential areas needing improvement.

The CB Durable Performance Index reflects a bank's ability to maintain a high level of sustainable performance.

"At CB Resource, we take pride in our ability to aggregate and analyze community bank performance and risk-based data. This report focuses on banks between $1B to $5B in assets. The report identifies high performing banks by scoring 11 key performance indicators typically used in analyzing bank value. We averaged the past 12 quarters of data and identified which banks were in the top quartile of each KPI. Banks that score in the top quartile of 4 or more of these KPIs are recognized," stated Jeff Rigsby, Chairman & CEO of CB Resource and Finance 500, inc. "Any bank in this asset range can utilize this report to assess their relative performance levels and determine if their strategic priorities are yielding their intended results," he added.

The 11 key performance indicators selected by CB Resource are Asset Growth Rate, Loan Growth Rate, Deposit Growth Rate, Return on Average Assets, Return on Average Equity, Net Interest Margin, Efficiency Ratio, Non-Performing Assets to Assets, Non-Interest Income to Average Assets, Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits to Deposits, & Cost of Funding Earning Assets.

About CB Resource, Inc.

CB Resource, Inc. is a member company of Finance 500, Inc., a full-service broker-dealer serving over 2,000 banks nationwide. CBR is the only firm serving community banks that seamlessly integrates ERM, Strategic and Capital Plan solutions within a fully integrated platform. These integrated solutions along with superior Board and Management reporting are setting a new standard serving community bank executives and their boards.

To learn more about our solutions, please visit www.cb-resource.com. To schedule a consultation or demo, please contact Robert Finch at rfinch@cb-resource.com or complete our contact form.

