CENTURY 21 REAL ESTATE LLC REVEALS 2022 NUMBER ONE AFFILIATED COMPANY, OFFICES, PRODUCERS AND TEAMS WITHIN CENTURY 21® SYSTEM IN THE U.S. AND THE WORLD

MADISON, N.J., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year marked by dramatic highs and lows throughout the real estate market, the CENTURY 21® brand is proud to recognize those within its system who continue to perform at the top of their game. Unveiling the "Number Ones" for 2022 at its One21® Experience Global Conference, the brand honored these top-performing affiliated entrepreneurs, companies and relentless sales professionals who deliver 121% for homebuyers, homesellers and property investors around the world with a focus on quality client service and a commitment to making the real estate journey one worth celebrating.

Recognized year after year as a Top Global Franchise and the #2 Fastest Growing Franchise in 2022 by Entrepreneur magazine**, the CENTURY 21 brand continues to lead the industry thanks to the dedication and hard work of its relentless network of 149,000 affiliated real estate professionals across 85 countries and territories worldwide.

The CENTURY 21 award-winning franchised company, offices, producers, and teams for 2022 are:

#1 Company by *AGC & Units (U.S. and World)

Daniel Kruse, CENTURY 21 Affiliated, MI, WI, CA, IL, MN

#1 Office by AGC (U.S.)

George Morris, CENTURY 21 Everest, Cottonwood Heights, UT

#1 Office by AGC (World)

Nat Dhaliwal, CENTURY 21 Coastal Realty Ltd, Surrey, BC, Canada

#1 Office by Units (U.S. and World)

James Bradley, CENTURY 21 Bradley Realty, Inc., Fort Wayne, IN

#1 Producer by AGC (U.S.)

Dania Perry, CENTURY 21 Jim White & Associates, Treasure Island, FL

#1 Producer by Units (U.S. and World)

Edna Kimble, CENTURY 21 Wright Real Estate, Tahlequah, OK

#1 Producer by AGC (World)

Harpreet Khela CENTURY 21 Coastal Realty Ltd., Surrey, BC, Canada

#1 Team by AGC (World)

Goodale Miller Team, CENTURY 21 Miller Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage, Oakville, Ontario, Canada

#1 Relentless 5 Team (5 members or less) by AGC (U.S.)

Ali T. Charara Team, CENTURY 21 Curran & Oberski, Dearborn Heights, MI

#1 Relentless 5 Team (5 members or less) by Units (U.S.)

Stacey Hennessey & Co., CENTURY 21 Affiliated, Appleton, WI

#1 Obsessed 6 Team (6 or more members) by AGC (U.S.)

The Elite Team, CENTURY 21 Everest, Cottonwood Heights, UT

#1 Obsessed 6 Team (6 or more members) by Units (U.S.) #1 Team by Units (WORLD)

Asa Cox Homes Team, CENTURY 21 Asa Cox Homes, Painesville, OH

"I couldn't be more proud of each one of these real estate leaders and the extraordinary impact they are having on people's lives, the communities they serve and the overall economies here in the U.S. and around the world," said Michael Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate, LLC. "During a rollercoaster year within the housing market, they not only overcame any challenge thrown their way, but surpassed expectations to achieve amazing success. They are the true leaders of our industry."

* AGC or Adjusted Gross Commission is the amount of commission a real estate agency receives.

** Franchises on this list span all business categories, not just real estate, and are ranked based on the net total new units (franchises and company-owned) added worldwide from July 2020 to July 2021, as verified by Entrepreneur magazine, with ties broken based on percentage growth.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 149,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 13,600 offices spanning 85 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21® System live their mission every day: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation, and settlement services.

