CTM Biomedical Launches Larger CTM Paste Human Placental Connective Tissue Allografts and Charitable Donation to Further Tissue Repair Research

MIAMI, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CTM Biomedical, LLC, a leading US provider of human placental connective tissue allografts for surgical use, today announced the launch of two new larger CTM Paste products – CTM Paste XL and XXL, containing 450 mg and 750 mg of human placental connective tissue particulate, respectively. CTM Biomedical has also made a $500,000 charitable donation to Allegheny Health Network (AHN) that will be used to create the AHN Connective Tissue Matrix (CTM) Research Fund.

The new products will be available for use by surgeons by the end of April 2023 .

CTM is launching the larger CTM Paste products in response to physician demand to better support tissue repair in surgeries requiring coverage of larger areas of tissue damage (e.g., orthopaedic trauma procedures).

"Surgeons know that many post-operative complications are biologic issues, resulting from poor tissue repair. Pairing surgical repair with a connective tissue allograft, with the ideal extracellular matrix contained in CTM Paste, supports the body in remodeling constructively," said Kelly Hiatt, M.D., PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of CTM. "These larger volume allografts allow surgeons to introduce functional native extracellular matrix components, including collagen scaffold and growth factors, into larger areas of damaged tissue along with concentrated growth factors that leverage tissue specific progenitors to complete the repair."

CTM has also made a major charitable donation to Allegheny Health Network (AHN) to create the AHN Connective Tissue Matrix (CTM) Research Fund. The Research Fund will exclusively support Human Placental Connective Tissue Matrix (CTM) Allograft Research – both preclinical and clinical research that contributes to the scientific knowledge and understanding of the biological and physiological mechanisms of tissue repair in the presence of human particulate placental connective tissue matrix allografts. The Research Fund will be managed by the Allegheny Health Network Research Institute, under the guidance of Dr. Boyle Cheng, PhD, Director of Translational Research Neuroscience and Orthopaedic Institutes.

"The holy grail of extracellular matrices is a native, immune privileged, pluripotent ECM – and human placental connective tissue ticks all those boxes," said Dr. Cheng. "AHN is very excited to commit CTM's funds to research that will greatly further our understanding of the utility of human placental CTM in supporting tissue repair across multiple tissue types."

The donation to AHN is part of CTM's ongoing commitment to funding research to further explore the role of human placental connective tissue to support tissue repair. CTM expects to make further donations to other health care systems in 2023, in addition to directly funding research by leading physicians.

CTM is currently exhibiting at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery's annual event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Leading orthopaedic surgeons will be presenting their clinical experience using CTM products to support tissue repair in shoulder, hand, joint, and foot & ankle surgery at the CTM Booth (#646) on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

About CTM Biomedical, LLC

Pioneering tissue-based medical solutions to help physicians treat biologic issues that are beyond their control: CTM is a biologic solutions company focused on surgical and non-surgical solutions to improve patient lives and reduce healthcare costs. We are a leading national US provider of human placental connective tissue products for surgical use to support tissue repair. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine, and strong ethical behavior, CTM provides a key element to successful outcomes – The Human Element®.

About CTM Paste

CTM provides both extracellular matrix covering products ('CTM Coverings') and connective tissue matrix ('CTM Particulates') structural tissue allograft products to help physicians place our biologics where they need them.

CTM Paste is part of the CTM Particulates product line – decellularized particulate human placental connective tissue to be used for the replacement or supplementation of damaged or inadequate connective tissue. Through proprietary methods, placental connective tissue is processed to preserve the native tissue and provide in ideal delivery forms. The end products comprise connective tissue in particulate form in which the key connective tissue matrix components of the source tissue (e.g., extracellular matrix, or ECM, fibers such as collagen, elastin, laminin, fibronectin) related to its utility to provide structural support are conserved.

