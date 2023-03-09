DC Police Union Supports New House Joint Resolution

Pro-Criminal, Anti-Victim Policies Must Be Stopped; Public Safety Remains at High Risk

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The nearly 3,500 members of the D.C. Police Union express our full support for the new House Joint Resolution (H.J. Res), introduced today by Representative Andrew Clyde of Georgia to disapprove the Comprehensive Policing and Justice Reform Amendment Act of 2022 passed by the D.C. City Council without the support or signature of Mayor Bowser.

"The introduction of the new House Joint Resolution today is necessary to protect public safety in our Nation's Capital," states D.C. Police Union Chairman Gregg Pemberton. "This Act is a dangerous law that destroys collective bargaining rights of MPD police officers, eviscerates due process, reduces less-lethal options for law enforcement during a riot, and further contributes to the critical staffing crisis that is plaguing the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) today."

"This Act is laced with bad policies with real-world consequences that delay justice for families and victims," he added. Since this Act was passed on an emergency basis in the District the MPD has lost over 1,200 police officers while only replacing 700. "This pro-criminal policy is now a public safety crisis that has stifled recruitment and caused an unprecedented spike in resignations and early retirements."

These critical staffing shortages have prevented our ability to properly protect our most vulnerable neighborhoods and provide coverage for large-scale events, common in the District.

Just like H.J. Res. 26, which had bipartisan support and is on President Biden's desk, this new resolution seeks to disapprove another piece of anti-victim, pro-criminal legislation written by the D.C. City Council that is a direct attack on our officers' rights. Congress should not allow an Act that puts criminals before victims to pass. For these reasons, the D.C. Police Union proudly supports this resolution and asks all members of Congress and the White House to do the same.

