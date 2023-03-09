NASA, Axiom Space to Reveal Artemis Moon Mission Spacesuit

WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A spacesuit prototype of what NASA astronauts, including the first woman, plan to wear on the surface of the Moon during the agency's Artemis III mission, is set for reveal during a televised event hosted by Axiom Space beginning at 10:30 a.m. EDT (9:30 a.m. CDT) Wednesday, March 15, from Space Center Houston in Texas.

The event will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

NASA selected Axiom Space to deliver a moonwalking system to land the first astronauts near the lunar South Pole. Planned during the reveal activities are remarks from NASA and Axiom Space experts, a suit demonstration, as well as question-and-answer sessions with media and students.

Participants will include:

Bob Cabana , associate administrator, NASA

Vanessa Wyche , center director, NASA Johnson Space Center

Lara Kearney , manager, Extravehicular Activity and Human Surface Mobility Program, NASA Johnson

Kate Rubins , NASA astronaut

Michael Suffredini , president and CEO, Axiom Space

Mark Greeley , program manager for Extravehicular Activity, Axiom Space

Russell Ralston , deputy program manager for Extravehicular Activity, Axiom Space

Peggy Whitson , Axiom-2 commander, Axiom Space

John Shoffner , Axiom-2 pilot, Axiom Space

The full event schedule is as follows (all times CDT):

9 a.m. : In-person media one-on-one interviews with NASA and Axiom Space officials

9:30 a.m. : Remarks and suit demonstration on NASA TV

10:15 a.m. : Student question-and-answer session

10:40 a.m. : Media question-and-answer session

11:00 a.m. : Event concludes

In this new approach to working with commercial partners, NASA is enabling a growing space economy that leverages industry capabilities and NASA's expertise to provide spacewalk and moonwalk services as safely, effectively, and efficiently as possible.

New spacesuits that allow humans to explore the lunar surface advance our capability for human exploration in space. Under Artemis, new exploration spacesuits and other human surface mobility systems, the Space Launch System rocket, the Orion Spacecraft, ground systems, Gateway, and human landing systems, will enable NASA to return humans to the Moon and establish a long-term presence there for scientific discovery. This experience prepares us for the next giant leap: sending astronauts to Mars.

