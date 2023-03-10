KATHERINE HEIGL'S PREMIUM DOG NUTRITION BRAND, BADLANDS RANCH, SELLS OVER 1 MILLION UNITS OF SUPERFOOD COMPLETE DOG FOOD IN LESS THAN A YEAR SINCE LAUNCH

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Dog Food Supports Your Dog's Smooth Digestion, Healthy Energy Levels, and Easy-moving Joints.

PARK CITY, Utah, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Badlands Ranch ™, founded by actress, animal advocate, and philanthropist Katherine Heigl, has sold over 1 million bags of their air-dried dog food Superfood Complete ™ in less than 10 months. Badlands Ranch prioritizes responsible food preparation practices by ensuring maximum freshness and nutritional quality through freeze-drying and air-drying their products. Superfood Complete is formulated with powerhouse superfoods to support your dog's skin, coat, digestion, immune function, and energy.*

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete is an ultra-premium dog food formulated with responsibly-raised beef, nutrient-dense organ meat, omega-packed salmon, gut-healthy vegetables, and Katherine Heigl’s favorite canine-specific superfoods such as chia seeds and lion's mane mushroom. (PRNewswire)

What is Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete?

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete is an ultra-premium dog food formulated with responsibly-raised beef, nutrient-dense organ meat, omega-packed salmon, gut-healthy vegetables, and Katherine's favorite canine-specific superfoods such as chia seeds and lion's mane mushroom. This nutrient-dense formula helps support your dog's digestion, energy, and joints. Superfood Complete is an all-in-one nutrition package to support your dog's overall health.

Superfood Complete is prepared using Badlands Ranch's "low and slow" cooking method which helps avoid harmful by-products that can be created as a result of high-heat cooking. Superfood Complete is made with a special air-drying process to naturally preserve nutrition and quality. This ultra-premium dog food contains no preservatives or meat meal, ensuring your dog consumes only healthy foods. Badlands Ranch not only supports dogs but all animals as well, as they only source their ingredients from suppliers who care about the humane treatment of animals.

Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete Dog Food Ingredients

The complete ingredient list of Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete is: Beef, Beef Liver, Beef Heart, Salmon, Flaxseed, Sweet Potato, Pumpkin, Carrots, Calcium Carbonate, Broccoli, Chia Seeds, Blueberry, Ginger, Salt, Turmeric, Lion's Mane Mushroom (Hericium erinaceus), Zinc Proteinate, Iron Proteinate, Vitamin E Supplement, Niacin Supplement, Selenium Yeast, Copper Proteinate, Manganese Proteinate, Thiamine Mononitrate, d-Calcium Pantothenate, Vitamin A Supplement, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid, Calcium Iodate, Vitamin D3 Supplements, Mixed Tocopherols.

Where to Purchase Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete

Badlands Ranch Superfood complete can be purchased at www.badlandsranch.com for the price of $59.95 per bag. Badlands Ranch provides free shipping on U.S. orders over $50 and a 90-day money-back guarantee.

How to Use Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete

When beginning to use Badlands Ranch Superfood Complete, it is important to transition your dog slowly to help their digestive system adapt. Badlands Ranch recommends slowly increasing the amount of Superfood Complete while decreasing the amount of their old food until their bowl is completely full of Superfood Complete.

Follow the chart on the Badlands Ranch website here to make sure your dog has the smoothest transition to eating Superfood Complete. Badlands Ranch also recommends serving clean, fresh water with each meal and to ground up their nutritious food with water for dogs who cannot chew.

ABOUT BADLANDS RANCH

Founded by Katherine Heigl, in collaboration with animal nutritionists, Badlands Ranch is an ultra-premium pet nutrition brand that provides carefully crafted pet food, treats, and supplements for optimal canine health. Badlands Ranch products are created using the highest quality, safety standards, and cooking practices to ensure maximum freshness and nutritional content. Each ingredient is hand-selected to support your dog's skin and coat, digestion, immune system, energy, and a well-balanced overall diet. Badlands Ranch currently offers dog food, and treats, and plans to launch an upcoming superfood supplement later in 2023. To learn more about Badlands Ranch visit www.badlandsranch.com , @BadlandsRanchPets on Instagram and Facebook , Youtube , @BadlandsPets on Tiktok, and @BadlandsPets on Twitter.

ABOUT KATHERINE HEIGL

Founder of Badlands Ranch, Katherine Heigl, is an Emmy Award-winning and two-time Golden Globe-nominated actress, as well as a producer. She is best known for her starring roles in the feature films "The Ugly Truth," "27 Dresses" and "Knocked Up," as well as her work on ABC's critically acclaimed drama "Grey's Anatomy." This year, Heigl starred in and executive produced the second season of the Netflix series "Firefly Lane," an adaption of the best-selling novel by author Kristin Hannah. Heigl is married to singer-songwriter Josh Kelley and together they live in Utah with their three children. For the latest Katherine Heigl news, follow @katherineheigl on Instagram.

*All pets are unique. Your pet's results can and will vary.

