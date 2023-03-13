2023 World Research Travel Conference to Be Held in Luoyang, Henan Province, China on April 3

LUOYANG, China, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The press conference of the 2023 World Research Travel Conference was held on March 8. It is said that the Conference is scheduled to start on April 3 in Luoyang, Henan Province. During the Conference, Programs of Field Trips Along the Long Yellow River in Henan and Ten Themed Routes for Field Trips will be released to the whole world. In addition, the World Research Travel Organization (WRTO) will release the Luoyang Declaration concerning field trips in Henan.

Up to now, 68 study bases have been built with more than 200 related programs, among which the programs like the "Trip to 'Yingtian Changge'" (involving a 50-meter-long mural depicting part of the history of Yingtian Gate) in Sui and Tang Dynasties Luoyang City National Heritage Park, the "Lectures of Intangible Cultural Heritage" in Luoyi Ancient City, and the "Trip to Erlitou Site Museum of the Xia Capital", are extremely popular among tourists.

It is reported that the Conference will meanwhile launch four sub-forums featuring field trips in the ancient capital city of Luoyang, field trips by the Yellow River, innovation in outdoor education of colleges and universities, and brands of the camps providing services concerning outdoor education. A total of three field trip routes offering immersive experiences, namely "Exploring Around Luoyang", "Bluish Section of the Long Yellow River in Mengjin" and "Encounter with Tang Tri-Color Glazed Ceramics", have been launched beforehand.

Yang Zhenzhi, Executive President of WRTO, believed that Henan, a major birthplace of Chinese civilization, is also an unrivaled, marvelous place for developing the field trip sector. Yang further commented that Luoyang, as the hosting city of the Conference, is just like an "encyclopedia" of immersive field trips.

Zhu Jianwei, Deputy Director-General and a Level I Department Rank Official of the Culture and Tourism Department of Henan Province, said that Henan possesses precious resources and has a solid foundation for developing field trip services, and that the Conference will be helpful for Henan Province to build itself into a "world-renowned destination of field trips", so as to present to the whole world a reliable, admirable and respectable image of China.

The 2023 World Research Travel Conference is jointly hosted by the Culture and Tourism Department of Henan Province, the People's Government of Luoyang Municipality and WRTO.

View original content:

SOURCE WRTO