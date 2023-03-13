Capital Properties, Inc. Discloses Health Condition of Chairman, Robert H. Eder

PROVIDENCE, R.I., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Properties, Inc. (OTCQX: CPTP) announced today that its Chairman, CEO and President Robert H. Eder had undergone surgery over the weekend to deal with an infection resulting from a prior medical procedure. The operation was successful and a full recovery is expected.

About Capital Properties, Inc.

Capital Properties, Inc. and its subsidiary's principal business consist of the long-term leasing of certain of its real estate interests in downtown Providence, Rhode Island for commercial development and the leasing of locations along interstate and primary highways in Rhode Island and Massachusetts for outdoor advertising purposes.

