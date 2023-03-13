Coast to Coast Hundreds Climb over 1,000 Steps to End Blood Cancer

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society aims to turn vision of a world without blood cancer into a reality through "Big Climb"

RYE BROOK, N.Y., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter your connection to cancer, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is inviting you to rise to the challenge of curing blood cancer by joining one of its most exciting philanthropic initiatives, Big Climb. On May 6, the national virtual event will bring hundreds together from coast to coast to climb over 1,000 steps – a small-scale feat compared to what cancer patients endure each day.

LLS's signature fundraisers like Big Climb have helped move the needle forward for cancer patients for over 70 years, helping LLS invest more than $1.6 billion in cutting-edge research worldwide, and its support has been instrumental in the development of nearly every breakthrough in blood cancer treatment.

Despite the progress, more than a third of blood cancer patients still do not survive five years after their diagnosis.

"Wherever you live, you can help save lives and take cancer down by being a part of Big Climb," said Coker Powell, LLS Chief Development Officer.

How to Join Big Climb

In addition to the national virtual climb happening on May 6, participants can join their local communities for in-person climb events in over 10 cities throughout the U.S. from Seattle to Houston to Boston at iconic structures throughout the Spring. See the full list of events here

Conquering the virtual climb can be done in a few different ways:

1,000 steps = the average number of steps of LLS's in-person Big Climb events

1,356 steps = the most steps of all in-person Big Climb events

10,000 steps = the total steps of all Big Climb events combined

Participants can climb in honor of local patients in their communities who are spotlighted as a source of inspiration throughout their Big Climb journey.

While Big Climb is one of LLS's newest additions to its national fundraising campaign portfolio, LLS pioneered this novel charity climb approach over 30 years ago in Seattle.

For more information or to register for Big Climb and join the fight against blood cancer, visit lls.org/big-climb

Blood cancer patients and their families can contact the LLS Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., ET.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society® (LLS) is a global leader in the fight against blood cancer. The LLS mission: Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. LLS funds lifesaving blood cancer research around the world, provides free information and support services, and is the voice for all blood cancer patients seeking access to quality, affordable, coordinated care.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Rye Brook, NY, LLS has regions throughout the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit www.LLS.org. Patients should contact the Information Resource Center at (800) 955-4572, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. ET.

For additional information visit lls.org/lls-newsnetwork. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

LLS is one of Fast Company's "2022 Brands That Matter." As the only cancer organization on the list, LLS stands out among brands around the world for its relevancy, cultural impact, ingenuity, and mission impact.

