Dana Recognized as One of World's Most Ethical Companies

MAUMEE, Ohio, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that it has been recognized as one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

Dana is one of only eight honorees across the mobility industry.

"This prestigious recognition celebrates Dana's unwavering commitment to business integrity and recognizes a people-first culture where we foster exceptional stakeholder relationships through clear values and ethical standards," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and chief executive officer. "Dana is committed to operating the business 'the right way,' with best-in-class ethics, compliance, and governance practices, as well as environmental and social impact programs."

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere chief executive officer. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Dana for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

The World's Most Ethical Companies assessment includes a rigorous evaluation process encompassing compressive documentation review; research into ethical landscape; and more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. This serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

About Dana Incorporated

Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions that power vehicles and machines in all mobility markets across the globe. The company is shaping sustainable progress through its conventional and clean-energy solutions that support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $10.2 billion in 2022 with 42,000 people in 31 countries across six continents. Dana, with history dating to 1904, was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2023" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on valuing others, inspiring innovation, growing responsibly, and winning together, earning it global recognition as a top employer. Learn more at dana.com.

