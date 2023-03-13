DCS Names Michelle Nixon Vice President of Business Development

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation is pleased to announce that Michelle Nixon has been promoted to Vice President of Business Development. In this new role, Michelle will be responsible for leading the company's business development and new market infiltration efforts, as well as the account management team.

"Michelle has been key contributor to DCS's recent rapid growth into a large business through her role leading our Strategic Business Development initiatives. With great pleasure, we have promoted Michelle to Vice President in order to lead DCS's Business Development initiatives for our continued rapid growth," commented Raul Sagun, DCS Chief Growth Officer. "Few in our industry are Michelle's equal, we are lucky to have her in the DCS family."

Michelle brings nearly 20 years of Government contracting experience in various roles throughout the Business Development lifecycle, most recently leading DCS's strategic growth initiatives to grow the company beyond current markets and customers. Michelle holds a BA in International Relations from Boston University as well as a MA in Public Policy from New England College.

An employee-owned company, DCS offers advanced technology, engineering, and management solutions to government agencies in the national security sector. The transformative ideas, commitment to quality, and entrepreneurial spirit that characterize our employee-owners allow us to ensure the success of each customer's mission and actively contribute to the well-being of the Nation. For more information, please visit: https://www.dcscorp.com.

