enosix Launches Real-Time SAP Integration Prebuilt for ServiceNow® Asset Management with App Certification

Bidirectional, virtualized data integration empowers SAP customers to quickly create Purchase Orders within ServiceNow Asset Management solutions, leveraging the complex business logic of SAP; eliminating swivel-chair data entry that creates delays and inaccuracies in the order process.

CINCINNATI, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- enosix, specializing in prebuilt, real-time SAP ERP data integration to drive greater customer experience, today announced the release of their enosix SAP Connector for ServiceNow® Asset Management now available in the ServiceNow Store as "SAP Connector for PO and Asset Management." This Packaged Integration Process (PIP) enables ServiceNow Asset Management customers to receive a seamless SAP integration experience without designing or coding from skilled SAP resources. Instead, users are empowered to generate and support real-time purchasing requests in any of the ServiceNow asset management applications (ITAM, SAM, HAM, and EAM) from their SAP ECC or S/4HANA ERP systems through a virtualized view in their ServiceNow solution. This seamless no-code integration also allows for bi-directional data integration between systems via the enosix API platform without the need for data storage or duplication and leverages prebuilt demand data mapping to accelerate implementation.

"enosix is excited to announce our second SAP integration with App Certification from ServiceNow, with our SAP Service Graph Connector for OTM having launched the later part of last year. With this offering, enosix SAP Connector for ServiceNow Asset Management provides the ability for customers to enjoy real-time SAP integration when processing purchase orders for in any of the ServiceNow asset management applications, with the ability to integrate with ECC immediately to then translate to S/4HANA when ready for migration later. This frees up potential business bottlenecks in the migration process and allows highly skilled SAP resources to be allocated to other projects," explains enosix CEO, Nick Fera.

SAP customers require a modern front-end system for managing assets and purchasing requests internally but are often challenged with the complexities of the disparate and complex business logic in SAP. With the enosix SAP connector they can leverage the ServiceNow solution for order approval and shipping information in real-time with 100% accuracy in 70% less time and cost of traditional integration methods. Eliminating swivel-chair purchase order creation and viewing data in real-time ensures that vendors are being paid timely and eliminates excess communication slowing down order fulfillment.

ServiceNow Asset Management customers are encouraged to learn more about the enosix SAP Connector for Asset Management on enosix' ServiceNow Partner Page and enosix website.

About enosix, Inc

enosix is the standard in real-time, prebuilt SAP ERP integration. Through seamless real-time data virtualization, enosix empowers enterprise organizations to drive a more agile and compliant customer experience by reducing error-prone swivel-chair data entry and information delays that can hurt customer retention. Instead, enosix seamlessly connects SAP ECC and S/4HANA systems to modern front-end systems of engagement to include: ServiceNow OTM and Asset Management. Salesforce Cloud Solutions, MuleSoft and more, to support rapid digital transformation. Pending S/4HANA migration, the integration logic translations can be implemented with ECC and later easily leveraged for S/4HANA. The enosix platform leverages low or no-code, Packaged Integration Processes (PIP) that enable companies to quickly realize value—in weeks instead of months. enosix' use of data virtualization unlocks data, business processes, authorizations, and user permissions from SAP without recreating them from the front-end; delivering the back-end translation in an easy-to-understand, real-time, and bi-directional integration. For more information, visit www.enosix.com

