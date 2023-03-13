Stax Announces Opening of London Office as Part of International Expansion

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stax LLC, a global strategy consulting firm specializing in commercial due diligence, value creation, and exit planning for private equity firms, PE-backed companies, hedge funds, and investment banks, today announced the opening of its new London office as part of its product, market, and client vision to better serve private equity in London and EMEA. Located in Farringdon, the Central London office will function as the firm's European base of operations. The office expansion follows Stax's recent acquisition of AMR International, a London-based strategy consulting firm, in 2022.

"As Stax continues to grow intentionally, our new London office is part of our planful growth strategy to provide value to our private equity, hedge fund, and investment banking clients in EMEA," said Jayson Traxler, President. "And as we strive to deliver the highest level of service to our clients, we are also very focused on bolstering our European team and offering our colleagues with expanded resources and opportunities for professional growth and development."

"The office expansion follows on the heels of our own private equity clients who have expanded or established new operations in London over the last year, and as the private equity ecosystem in EMEA has seen significant growth recently," said Paul Edwards, Senior Managing Director. "Indeed, our European private equity engagements have more than doubled and this move will support the increased client demand and interest we are seeing in our unique, data-driven offerings."

Stax LLC is a global management consulting firm serving corporate and private equity clients across a broad range of industries including software/technology, healthcare, business services, industrial, consumer/retail, and education. The firm partners with clients to provide data-driven, actionable insights designed to drive growth, enhance profits, increase value, and make better investment decisions. Please visit www.stax.com and follow Stax on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

