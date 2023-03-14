IDEAYA Announces Presentations at AACR Annual Meeting 2023 for Potential First-in-Class Synthetic Lethality Programs IDE397 (MAT2A), IDE161 (PARG) and Werner Helicase

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced publication of abstracts at the 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR). IDEAYA will present data for its potential first-in-class synthetic lethality programs IDE397, a Phase 1/2 methionine adenosyltransferase 2a (MAT2A) inhibitor, IDE161, a Phase 1/2 poly (ADP-ribose) glycohydrolase (PARG) inhibitor, and Werner Helicase, for which a development candidate is targeted in 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The abstracts are available online at http://www.aacr.org in advance of the 2023 Annual Meeting of AACR, which will be held April 14-19, 2021. The posters will be available online at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events following the poster presentations. These data will be presented by IDEAYA in collaboration with Amgen (IDE397) and GSK (IDE397, Werner Helicase).

Abstract 1644: "Dual inhibition of MAT2A and PRMT5 delivers synergistic anti-tumor responses in preclinical models of MTAP-deleted cancer" (Fischer, M. et al .)

Date/Time : Monday April 17, 2023 at 9:00 am - 12:30 pm ET

Session : Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics, Novel Antitumor Agents 4

Location : Poster Section 18, Poster Board 1

Presenters: IDEAYA, Amgen



Abstract 1637: "MAT2A inhibition in MTAP-/- tumors confers mechanistic vulnerabilities to multiple clinically actionable synthetic lethal drug combinations" (Gerrick, K. et al. )

Date/Time : Monday April 17, 2023 at 9:00 am – 12:30 pm ET

Session : Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics, Novel Antitumor Agents 3

Location : Poster Section 17, Poster Board 27

Presenters: IDEAYA, GSK



Abstract 6093: "IDE161, a potential first-in-class clinical candidate PARG inhibitor, selectively targets Homologous-Recombination-Deficient and PARP inhibitor resistant breast and ovarian tumors" (Abed, M. et al. )

Date/Time : Wednesday April 19, 2023 at 9:00 am - 12:30 pm ET

Session : Molecular/Cellular Biology and Genetics, Targeting DNA Damage Response and Novel Pathways

Location : Poster Section 13, Poster Board 1

Presenters: IDEAYA



Abstract 1628: "A small-molecule inhibitor of WRN selectively kills MSI-H cancer cells and phenocopies WRN genetic defects" (Rao, Y. et al.)

Date/Time: Monday April 17, 2023 at 9:00 am - 12:30 pm ET

Session: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics, Novel Antitumor Agents 3

Location: Poster Section 17, Poster Board 18

Presenters: IDEAYA, GSK

"We are excited to present foundational preclinical data supporting our clinical-stage IDE397 and IDE161 programs and our preclinical Werner Helicase program. These data include fundamental mechanistic, biological and pharmacological insights which inform our ongoing or future clinical development plans for these programs," said Dr. Michael White, Chief Scientific Officer and Head of Research at IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA is clinically evaluating IDE397, a potential first-in-class small molecule inhibitor targeting MAT2A, in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients having tumors harboring MTAP deletion. The IDE397 clinical development strategy includes ongoing IDEAYA-sponsored evaluation as monotherapy in select indications and planned Amgen-sponsored evaluation in combination with AMG 193, the Amgen investigational MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor, pursuant to a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement. IDEAYA owns all commercial rights to IDE397 and its MAT2A program.

IDEAYA is also clinically evaluating IDE161, a potential first-in-class PARG inhibitor, in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients having tumors with HRD, including in BRCA1/2-mutant, ER+ / Her2- breast cancer, which represents approximately 10% to 14% of breast cancer. IDEAYA plans to initiate dosing of a first patient in the Phase 1 dose escalation study in the first quarter of 2023. IDEAYA owns or controls all commercial rights to IDE161 and its PARG program, subject to certain economic obligations under an exclusive, worldwide license with Cancer Research UK / University of Manchester.

IDEAYA is, in collaboration with GSK, preclinically advancing its Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability (MSI), with development candidate selection targeted in 2023. IDEAYA is eligible to receive future development and regulatory milestones, including up to $10 million aggregate through IND effectiveness – $3 million in connection with IND-enabling studies and an additional $7 million through IND effectiveness. Following selection of a development candidate, GSK will lead clinical development for the Werner Helicase program.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a synthetic lethality focused precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA's approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to the various presentations at the 2023 Annual Meeting of AACR . Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause IDEAYA's preclinical and clinical development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including IDEAYA's programs' early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, IDEAYA's ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, the effects on IDEAYA's business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing military conflict between Russia and Ukraine, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of existing cash to fund operations. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 7, 2023 and any current and periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Paul Stone

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

investor@ideayabio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.